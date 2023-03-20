Country Music Singer Adrian Johnston Opens Second Location of SHEALITY Boutique in Madisonville, TX﻿ With Fellow Country Artist Breelan Angel Delesandri

March 17, Madisonville, TX – Today, country artist and SHEALITY Boutique CEO Adrian Johnston has opened her second store location today in Madisonville, Texas. Joining the venture is fellow country artist Breelan Angel Delesandri and co-owner Michele Parrack at the new store’s location.

The store celebrated a soft VIP opening on Thursday night and will be open beginning today at 10:30am, opening its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 12pm.

Adrian Johnston founded SHEALITY and has been building the store as a lifestyle brand since opening her first brick and mortar location in January of 2020. SHEALITY is known as a shop where women of all shapes, sizes and walks of life can come and find something for all occasions. SHEALITY is focused on bringing true fashion to a small town.

“Opening my second location with Breelan and Michele has truly been a dream come true. SHEALITY started as something I needed when I moved to a small town, and now finding that other girls are looking for the same thing makes me so happy! I could not be more excited to be expanding and in Madisonville of all places!” – Adrian Johnston

Bringing both the fashion-forward style and convenience of shopping local to Madisonville, SHEALITY makes for the perfect stop while in town having a bite to eat at the local cafe, or a cup of coffee at the shop around the corner. SHEALITY is rounding out the small town feel and convenience of the downtown Madisonville square.

Adrian and SHEALITY are excited to be expanding to a second store location under the leadership of friends Breelan Angel Delesandri and Michele Parrack.

“SHEALITY is a shop we are so excited to bring to Madisonville! We love that it supports all types of women from the mom running carpool, to the girl with her first job out of college and beyond. The future is going to be so fun together and we are looking forward to being part of the brand!” – Breelan Angel Delesandri

The second SHEALITY location is located at 118 W Main Street and is open between the hours of 10:30am and 5:30pm Tuesday through Fridays and 10am to 5pm on Saturdays.

