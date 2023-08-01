Creativity Meets Coding: Code Ninjas and Pinspiration team up with arts and STEM engagement

By teaching kids how to develop video games, robots and computer programs, Code Ninjas is paving the way for future generations of STEM majors in a fun and interactive way.

Minecraft, LEGO robots and Roblox are only a few of the popular games that Code Ninjas is using to attract kids to the joys of learning about computer programming, Code Ninjas Franchise Owner David Hendrawirawan says. Code Ninjas is taking games that kids already enjoy to teach kids about the ins and outs of how the game works and how to potentially make their own.

With an emphasis on our everchanging technological world, coding has been called “the literacy of the 21st century” focusing on skills within the fields of math, science and English, David says.

Starting as young as 5-yearsold, Code Ninjas offers a fostering environment where kids have fun and parents see results. Whether or not the children who participate in the Code Ninjas programs decide to pursue coding as a career, learning about these computer programs and how they work will help provide them with the skills and tools to pursue their dreams, David says.

Recognizing that coding is a form of art and requires artistic talent, Code Ninjas has partnered with Pinspiration, a DIY craft studio in College Station offering everything from Paint and Sip classes to candle making, teaching students to embrace their full creative freedom as artists. Though this may seem like an unlikely collaboration, David says there are more similarities than what meets the eye.

“It’s creative — combining art, crafts and technology,” David says. “By incorporating a painting or a sculpture into a video game graphic or 3D model, and using Artificial Intelligence to create artwork, we’re appealing to more children because not every child feels they have the skill to learn about technology. Appealing to arts and crafts will foster their interest and show them that they can do things with technology.”

The collaboration with Pinspiration was created with the interest of young girls in mind, who may have a tendency to shy away from STEM majors including computer science. By introducing arts and crafts into the mix, Pinspiration has opened the door for young girls to learn and show their talents through coding and computer programming.

“They can create something here and utilize it at Code Ninjas,” Pinspiration owner Ginna Choppe says. “Bringing their art side out along with the coding creates a lot of opportunities.”

David and Ginna met when Ginna’s son was a participant in the Code Ninjas program and after visiting Pinspiration, David saw the possibilities for combining the arts with STEM. After having conversations about how to better offer a balanced program for children and families, Code Ninjas joined forces with Pinspiration. With Pinspiration being focused on community involvement and Code Ninjas focusing on the involvement of children and trying to reach a larger audience, the partnership was only fitting.

“Our slogan at Pinspiration is ‘community meets creativity,’” Ginna says. “We’re always getting more involved in the community and my side, which is the art aspect of it, and exploring more creativity.”

Code Ninjas and Pinspiration are offering the children of Brazos Valley the opportunity to unleash their creativity while learning valuable life lessons in the process. Code Ninjas has fostered a safe and nurturing learning environment that helps unlock their innate and unlimited capacity for learning.