Dispose It!

Gather all your electronic waste, or e-waste, and household hazardous materials for the bi-annual TwinOaks Landfill’s household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, April 23 at a location near the TAMU University Services Building.

“We have the event offsite,” says Danielle Ruiz, TwinOaks Landfill office assistant. “A lot of people think that because it’s held by BVSWMA Inc. or TwinOaks Landfill, that it’s on location.”

From paint to TV screens to old medicine, most household trash is fair game to recycle and dispose of during the drive-thru event, says Ruiz. “If it can be recycled, it’s recycled.”

Before interested parties fill their trucks and trailers, Ruiz emphasizes that the event is not available for commercial use. “It’s important for a lot of people to know that this event is only for residents of the Brazos Valley,” says Ruiz.

The 7-hour long occasion accepts the following household waste items:

Aerosol cans

Automobile fluids

Computer/TV parts and accessories

Household cooking and cleaning agents

Compact and fluorescent light bulbs

Expired medications

Paints/thinners

Certain types of waste not accepted include:

Generic household garbage

Freon-containing units

Car tires

Medical sharps

Guns and ammunition

55-gallon drums

Business-generated waste

This will be the 55th collection event since it began in the late 1990s, and Ruiz hopes that it has as good a turnout as the last few events. “During the October 2021 collection, we collected 201,000 pounds of recyclable and nonrecyclable material, including 8,874 gallons of paint,” Ruiz recalls.

In conjunction with the TwinOaks Landfill, the Bryan College Station nonprofit Books and A Blanket will accept donations of gently-used books and blankets. Books can be for any age range and will be distributed to schools and educational organizations throughout the BCS area.

TwinOaks Landfill is more than just a waste-disposal facility. Their compost section offers recycleable materials for composting at $12 per ton, and two tiers of complete compost humus with prices decreasing the more compost is purchased.

Throughout the year, TwinOaks Landfill offers access for residential and commercial use. Customers are required to notify attendants when using the facility about special waste or deceased animal disposal. Specific user fees can be found on the website.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event (NOT at Twin Oaks Landfill)

Saturday, April 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Near the TAMU University Services Building

Directions: Off of Highway 30, down Harvey Road, left onto Old Ti Road, event location is to the left. No entry allowed from E. University Drive.

Admission: No charge.

For more information, visit twinoakshhw.com.