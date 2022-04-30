Exotic Pets 101

As an 8-year-old boy, Shawn Gray caught wild lizards indigenous to the south Texas plains and bred them in his backyard. In 2009, he went from herptile hobbyist to professional exotics vendor and now owns and operates HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Shows. The traveling expo of 60 to 70 well-vetted vendors aim to cultivate knowledge and respect for some of nature’s most intriguing and misunderstood creatures.

“We kept hearing from the customers coming to the show how much Bryan needed an actual specialty exotic reptile and pet store,” Gray says. They found a suitable location off 29th Street, and one month later, HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shop opened its doors to the Brazos Valley community. Not only does the store sell exotics, it also provides education to its customers and supplies necessary for the care of these animals.

For first-time exotic pet owners, Gray cautions that these pets aren’t disposable, meaning they are an investment of time, money, care, and attention, just like any other pet. He says that studies reveal that some exotics can even have the brain capacity of a three- or four-year-old child.

Gray emphasizes, “If a parent buys a reptile for their kid, they have to understand that if the child loses interest, it is their responsibility to take care of the animal.”

Over 90% of reptiles are captive-bred, making them docile and tolerant to humans, Gray says. Because of this, lizards are one of the more popular exotic pets among children. “[These pets] are something you can interact with; they’re cute, funny, and they have these great personalities.”

Leopard gecko basics:

Can grow to be 8-10 inches long, and live for 20 or more years.

Nocturnal: most active at night.

Require a horizontal 10- to 20- gallon tank with bare necessities, such as a place to hide and proper heating equipment.

Can self-amputate their tails when threatened, so don’t let your kids grab or hold them by their tail!

Insectivores: diet consists mainly of vitamin gut-loaded bugs.

Bearded dragon basics:

Can grow to be 16-24 inches long, and live 6-10 years.

Diurnal: most active during the day.

Require a horizontal 40- to 75-gallon tank with at least one place to hide, basking spots, and proper heating equipment.

Omnivores: diet consists of vitamin gut-loaded bugs, greens, and vegetables. Note: Bearded dragons are susceptible to metabolic bone disease, so calcium powder should be added to every meal.

These lizards are ideal for first-time exotic pet owners; delicate lizards, such as chameleons and anoles, are not suitable for novice husbandry. Leopard geckos and bearded dragons are best suited for kids in the 5- to 8-year-old range, with space being a deciding factor between the two. “You heat them and feed them,” Gray says, meaning that adequate heat and diet are essential basics of reptile care. “Every single one of them is different, and how you raise and take care of them [influences] how their personalities turn out.”

Dumpy Tree Frog

The first thing that Gray emphasizes with amphibians is that they should be handled as little as possible. “It’s toxic to the frog,” he says. “Whatever is on your hands, it goes through its skin.” For this reason, Gray refers to amphibians as the “no touchie” group. However, with their squishy bodies and cute faces, these frogs are popular pets to just observe.

Dumpy tree frog basics:

Can grow 3-5 inches long, and on average, live 16 years.

Nocturnal: most active at night.

Require a vertical 15- to 20-gallon tank with lots of foliage and branches to climb and a natural or man-made place to hide and rest during the day.

Proper heating equipment is needed, but providing humidity is most important; soaking areas and misting the tank is recommended.

Insectivores: diets consist mainly of vitamin gut-loaded bugs, specifically crickets. Be mindful to not overfeed as these frogs are prone to obesity.

Since frogs aren’t interactive, Gray recommends them for preteens and teens but not younger children, who might be more tempted to touch them. He also would not recommend them for owners who frequently travel because they need their habitats to be closely regulated. Axolotls, a type of aquatic salamander from Mexico, have seen a resurgence in popularity the last few years, but Gray advises that only those with time and experience take on these cold-natured amphibians.

Honduran Curly Hair Tarantula

“I’m actually an arachnophobe,” Gray says, admitting his spider phobia. “But, I own a tarantula that I’ve had for eight years.” Dixie, Gray’s Honduran curly hair tarantula, is one of the only arachnids he can calmly interact with. This is due in part to these species' docile nature, and the bond that he’s made with his 12-year-old spider. Gray believes that one of the biggest draws for these exotics is the shock factor that people get when showing their friends. “A lot of people just like the fact that it creeps others out,” he says.

Honduran curly hair tarantula basics:

Can grow to be 5 1/2 inches, and females can live to be 8-10 years old, with males living up to 4 years.

Nocturnal: most active at night.

Require a horizontal 5- to 10-gallon tank, with at least a 3-inch layer of peat moss and some cork bark for them to hide.

Use an under-tank heating pad to keep the enclosure warm, and keep humidity levels high by misting their tank.

Insectivores: diet consists mainly of live, vitamin gut-loaded bugs, specifically crickets and roaches.

“Some people can't have dogs and cats, especially people that live in a college town,” Gray says. “This makes them good pets for college dorms and apartments.” Since these animals can be handled but are spooked easily, they are best kept as pets for preteens and teenagers who are willing to feed them live prey and clean their enclosure regularly to avoid molding.

Guinea Pig

According to Gray, the most common exotic mammal pet and easiest to keep is the guinea pig, considered part of the rodent family. A common misconception of rodents, including rats, is that they are dirty creatures. Gray wholeheartedly disagrees. “They're pretty clean animals,” he says. “They clean themselves constantly.” With enough space and routine spot cleaning, these fur balls are one of the more personable pals available.

Guinea pig basics:

Can grow to be 8-9 inches long, weigh 2-3 pounds, and live 6-8 years, with some surviving up to 10 years.

Diurnal: most active during the day.

Sociable creatures that prefer like company; recommended to introduce same-sex guinea pigs before housing together.

Require at least a 4 by 4 by 4 foot enclosure for a pair of guinea pigs, with hideouts, sleeping areas, and plenty of guinea pig toys.

For substrate, have a bottom layer of paper towels or newspapers, and a top layer of fleece material, aspen (not cedar) shavings, or paper or hemp bedding.

Herbivores: diet consists of plants; provide lots of timothy hay in a hayrack and a mixture of formulated pellets, fruits, and veggies every day.

Since piggies need large spaces, they are best suited for those with houses or larger apartments or condos. Parents should be aware that guinea pigs do poop quite a bit, and should be prepared to clean their bedding often. Young kiddos can handle and play with guinea pigs with adult supervision, Gray says. “Guinea pigs make funny noises, and love to “popcorn” — or jump around — their enclosures."

Regardless of the animal, Gray encourages interested owners to do research on its particular native environment, personality, and food sources so that their pets will have everything they need to be happy, healthy, and comfortable. “Talk to breeders of a specific animal, and do your research that way.”

This coming August, HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shop will expand into the vacant unit next door. “It’ll add us more racks for feeders for some of our own breeding projects,” Gray says. “We actually breed some of these animals ourselves.” The store’s fan favorite, Grant the Wallaby, will also get an expansion to his enclosure and a more accessible viewing area for visitors.

In the future, Gray hopes to offer birthday parties and DIY workshops, where people can sign up for classes, such as how to make specific enclosures for some of the exotics in the shop. Gray’s goal is to properly educate children and adults on exotic animals, such as these and other creatures at the HERP Exotic Reptile and Pet Shop, encouraging them to do what it takes to make sure they thrive. “The kids that actually latch onto this hobby are going to be our conservationists for the next generation.”

For information about HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Shows, visit herpshow.net. For information on the HERPS Bryan location, visit herpshop.net.