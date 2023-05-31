Fitch ratings elevates BTU financial outlook

Fitch Ratings, a credit rating agency, has upgraded Bryan Texas Utilities’ financial outlook from stable to positive while affirming the AA-rating for both the city and rural electric systems. The positive outlook underscores BTU’s strong financial performance despite navigating challenging circumstances like extraordinary costs incurred from Winter Storm Uri. It also highlights the utility’s commitment to serving a growing customer base with strong rate affordability and the positioning to respond to energy market changes in ERCOT.

Higher credit ratings and outlooks translate to cost savings for BTU and ultimately its customers. With higher ratings, BTU can obtain bonds at the least possible cost, saving a significant percentage in interest over the life of the bonds. The BTU Board of Directors, BTU staff and City of Bryan staff work diligently to pursue avenues to improve reliability and provide competitive rates now and in the future.

Courtesy of Bryan Texas Utilities