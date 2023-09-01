FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies announces new strategic, customer-focused business structure

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, advanced therapies and oncolytic viruses, today announced a new Strategic Business Unit (SBU) structure to provide tailored support to large- and small-scale biopharmaceutical customers with high quality service and world-class performance by aligning unique service offerings and manufacturing capacities.

“We are confident this new structure will help to advance our customers’ goals while also creating new, exciting opportunities for growth,” said Toshi Iida, corporate vice president of FUJIFILM Corporation and chairman of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies.

The Large-Scale SBU is designed to meet the needs of clients who need access to high-volume cell culture production utilizing multiples of 20,000 L bioreactors. These suites provide efficiencies of scale with high throughput. The Small-Scale SBU provides support for clients as they navigate the regulatory matrix of Pre-Clinical, Early Clinical Phase I and II, Late Clinical Phase III, as well as those progressing to Regulatory Approval and commercial production. The production volume utilizes bioreactors ranging from 200 L to 2,000 L as well as single-use manufacturing systems.

“This SBU model will create long-term value for our customers and allow us to cultivate mutually beneficial partnerships and maximize efficiencies across our network,” said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. “Our exceptional leadership and talented teams will play a key role in providing end-to-end support and driving continued success for our customers.”

The Large-Scale SBU will be led by Kenneth Bilenberg, executive vice president, and will encompass the company’s biopharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Hillerød as well as the state-of-the-art facility under construction in Holly Springs, North Carolina. These two campuses represent the largest end-to-end, large scale cell culture facilities in both North America and Europe. Across these two sites, Bilenberg will be responsible for management, operations, and performance for cell culture drug substance production complemented by comprehensive drug product and finished goods services. He brings over 20 years of experience as a proven leader holding a variety of roles with expanding responsibilities in the life science and biotechnology industries. Bilenberg joined FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in 2019 as site head for the company’s expansion project in Holly Springs. His career includes experience in finance, strategy and business planning, project management, supply chain management, procurement, facilities management, and utilities as well as IT and automation.

The Small-Scale SBU will be led by Lee Kingsbury, executive vice president, and will be comprised of the company’s sites in Teesside, UK, as well as Research Triangle Park; College Station, Texas; Watertown, Massachusetts; and Thousand Oaks, California. This SBU provides service offerings for biologics, cell and gene therapies, oncolytic viruses and viral vaccines, as well as ancillary services such as process characterization and process development. Kingsbury previously served as general manager and head of site at Lianhetech Seal Sands, a leading European contract manufacturer of high-quality fine chemicals for use in crop protection, pharmaceutical and performance chemical markets. He has held several other leadership roles over the last 25 years including chief operating officer and engineering manager and has a proven track record in product development, operational improvement and value creation. Kingsbury also has global leadership experience and expertise in fast-track product development, scale-up and high quality, reliable manufacturing.

The business will also be supported by the newly established Strategy & Executive Office which will be led by Peter Dam Madsen who has been appointed as vice president. In this role Madsen will be responsible for directing the company’s global business strategy and key strategic initiatives to deliver global business priorities and unlock the resources to help drive market development and future growth. Prior to joining FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Madsen worked at Novo Nordisk for more than 15 years in various leadership roles, most recently as global project director. Madsen is an experienced leader in commercial strategic planning, project portfolio and change management, transformation, optimization and operations.

“This new strategic business structure with the support of the Strategy & Executive Office reinforces our commitment to innovation, superior service and quality as we partner on the development of novel lifesaving treatments,” said Petersen.

Bilenberg’s and Madsen’s appointments are effective immediately. Kingsbury will join FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies effective September 4, 2023.

Courtesy of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation