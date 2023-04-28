A Great Escape: Spend the day outdoors at Brazos Valley's newest RV resort

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Who knew getting away for the weekend didn’t have to be too far away.

Recently opened in Bryan-College Station, Great Escapes RV Resort offers a plethora of ways to unconnect from the day-to-day busyness and spend time connecting with family and friends while taking in the great outdoors.

Open daily, the 87-acre RV resort offers multiple options for customers to reserve their night including over 300 sites for RVs and over 60 cabins available for rent beginning this summer. With all RV site reservations, guests will enjoy full hook-ups, fire rings and picnic tables. Those who choose to rent cabins will experience an amenityrich stay complete with cabin options for two to eight guests. All cabins have private bathrooms and full kitchens except for The Howdy, which is hotel style with a mini fridge and Keurig coffee pot.

“Right now about 100 of the RV sites are open and ready to be booked,” General Manager Craig Sanford says. "We are finishing some final touch up with the cabins to get them ready for inspection and then we'll move forward with cabin reservations."

As a part of its mantra, the facility is sure to keep both children and adults busy with a plethora of activities available daily during the busy season and on weekends during the off-time. The “Ultimutt Hangout” spot offers two large TVs for viewing as well as many recreational indoor games including pool and shuffleboard.

“The Hangout is the perfect place to relax offering a variety of activities including table games, board games and even extends to the patio to offer outdoor activities such as ping pong.” Craig says. "We also have basketball, tennis and pickleball courts for use."

Those who wish to enjoy the water can relax in resort style pools as well as take a try on the wibit, giving each guest their own watercourse challenge.

“If you ever watched the TV show Wipeout, the wibit very similar,” Craig says. “You swim out to the obstacle course and you get to try your hand at making it across — you definitely will fall off, it’s quite the workout, but it's fun for all ages."

The facility also has new themes weekly such as detectives, under the sea and various holidays like 4th of July to help guide changing activities offered daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our themed celebrations are to make every day a holiday,” Director of Marketing Cherolyn Chiang says. “During peak season, they will have an activity every single hour of the day so you never ever have to risk your kid saying I'm bored. I've seen them do dangling donuts, which is where they hang donuts from the ceiling and even the adults get in on the dangling donuts action so it's for kids of all ages”

For those not looking to stay overnight, the facility offers day passes for $25, which allows guests to take part in all the fun.

“Let's say that a family comes in and they want to have a little barbecue at their RV spot, but they want the grandparents to come,” Craig says. “The day pass allows so that friends and family are able to come and enjoy the park, but not have to have you know an RV or rent a cabin.”

With phase one complete, the resort is in the works to add more to the facility soon including The Den Clubhouse and fitness center, an outdoor stage for live entertainment and a dog park. Guests can expect to see more outdoor games with the expansion as well to include horseshoes, a gaga ball pit and a jumping pillow.

Great Escapes also offers longterm RV spots on a limited basis, those interested should reach out to find out more.

Great Escapes RV Resort is located at 4600 Leonard Road in Bryan and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information or to book your stay, visit greatescapesbcs.com.