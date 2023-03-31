Home of the Future: Smart Homes are more accessible now than ever before with new technologies emerging

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

You are out of town and an unexpected cold front suddenly blows into town; you realize your thermostat is set really low. No problem! From your cell phone, you can adjust the thermostat guaranteeing a toasty temperature when you arrive at home, while also protecting your plumbing, which is something many learned the hard way a few years ago when a massive winter storm moved through the area.

As you pull into your garage, a push of a button disarms your security alarm, while lighting a pathway inside your house. An automated home can also be programmed to turn lights on and off at random to simulate your presence while you are away — and if you are really adventurous, a remote pet feeder will keep your dog or cat happy until your return. It sounds like the Jetsons, but smart homes have become a commonplace in many of the homes in and around the Brazos Valley.

“Those involved in the real estate market agree that whole house wiring for sound, video, security and internet has exploded in the Brazos Valley market in the last few years and most buyers expect these capabilities when they look at a new home,” 808 Technologies Principal Randy Hermes says. “The demand for upgrading existing homes has greatly increased as well.”

You may not yet be ready for the automatic pet feeder, but if you are building or buying a new home, there is a good chance the home wiring is in place to support one, Randy says. Most home builders now offer some level of structured wiring systems in their projects with the increase of want for more high-tech features like distributed sound and video systems, home theaters, automated lighting, energy management systems and monitored security. While many of these systems have been found in upscale homes for many years, advancements in technology and more affordable prices have made many of these features commonplace in moderately priced homes as well.

“The advancement of technology and internet speeds have made these systems exponentially more dependable. In fact, the cost of many of the components needed for these systems have decreased while the technology has increased, including televisions and network devices,” Randy says. “Surveillance systems are another addition to many homes that have become increasingly popular in the past few years, while the cost has decreased and the quality and accessibility has increased.”

The best time to talk about wiring your new home for sound, video, automation, networking and security is at the start of the design process, Randy says. Many builders already work with low voltage contractors who can explain your options and the costs of putting in the wiring and components that can support those options.

“The term for getting your home ready for any eventual system you may want to add is called ‘futureproofing,’ he says. “You may not be ready to install all of these features immediately, but having the wiring there allows for any future additions to be installed easily and efficiently, and is much more cost effective than adding the wiring after construction is complete. By talking with your builder at the beginning of the building process you can also plan for cabinets or other special spaces for equipment, speaker or networking components that make our home design cleaner and more attractive.”

Still think your modest homebuilding plans don’t allow for these kinds of options? The cost of a basic wiring system and installing a distribution panel to handle sound, video and networking starts at around $750 for an 1,800 square foot home, but the potential future savings can be huge. A distributed wiring system makes maintenance and adding components later much easier, Randy says.

“It makes changes as easy as rerouting a connection, but without it could possibly mean paying someone to drop new wires in the walls,” he says. “Or depending on attic access, it may mean the time, mess and expense of sheetrock repair to get the wires in the right place.”

Whole house audio is one of the most popular systems to be installed in homes, Randy says. With the right planning and components, homeowners can install a system that allows the family to listen to the ballgame in the study, Spotify on the patio and their favorite podcast in the master bath.

“Prices can vary greatly, depending on the complexity and scope of the project, but there are systems that are very affordable and really add enjoyment to your lifestyle,” Randy says. “Also these costs can sometimes be rolled into the mortgage, since many of the components are permanent fixtures in the house.”

Not only the age of your home, but also the location of where you are building your home may also answer the question of whether your home is wired and ready for the future.

“There are subdivisions where the inclusion of at least a basic structured wiring system and distribution panel are part of the deed restrictions and the specs are written by low voltage contractors,” Randy says. The cost to retrofit an existing home for wiring for music, television, automation and networking depends on your house, Randy says, with special considerations including whether your home is one story or two and the accessibility of the attic.

“A one-story house with average attic access will only cost around 20 to 30 percent more to wire than doing the same job during the construction phase of a new home,” he says. “The costs go up and sheetrock repair increases with a two story house or one that has a flat roof. A good low voltage contractor has lots of tricks to minimize repairs, or in many cases, avoid them all together.”

Whether you are building a new home or planning to add wiring or components to your existing home, Randy suggests consulting a specialist before making any commitments.

“Electricians are very good at high voltage systems, but most don’t have the experience with the ever-changing electronic components you plan to connect to those wires,” Randy says. “The knowledge you get from people who work with electronics, automation and networking as their exclusive business by designing and installing these types of systems can save you money in the long run.”

