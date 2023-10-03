Lisa Back named Chief Financial Officer at Aggieland Credit Union

Lisa Back brings 40 years of experience to her CFO role at Greater Texas|Aggieland Credit Union.

Lisa Back, a longtime finance and accounting industry veteran, has been named Chief Financial Officer at Aggieland Credit Union.

The CFO role is a new position at Aggieland Credit Union as the nearly $1 billion credit union rounds out its top-level executive team.

Back is a CPA that comes to this new role after having served as CFO at Velocity Credit Union in Austin for nearly 15 years. Her area of responsibility includes managing the Aggieland accounting and finance department, financial reporting, budgeting, board reporting, asset liability management and risk management.

Previously, Back also served as senior vice president and controller at CitiCapital and before that senior vice president and senior audit director at Bank of America. She began her career as a supervisory auditor at Ernst & Young.

“Serving as chief financial officer at Greater Texas|Aggieland is a wonderful opportunity,” Back said. “This is a superbly run credit union, and I look forward to the chance to further enhance its operations and financial position.”

“As we look to significantly strengthen our executive team, I can’t think of anyone better suited to it than Lisa Back,” said Howard Baker, President and CEO of Greater Texas|Aggieland Credit Union. “We have tremendous confidence in her ability to help us in our vision of being the best banking experience for our members.”

About Aggieland Credit Union

Aggieland Credit Union was founded in 1985 by Aggies as a financial cooperative to support fellow Aggies and their families. The credit union is now a subsidiary of Austin-based Greater Texas Credit Union and emphasizes community stewardship, charitable giving, and employee volunteerism. Together with Greater Texas, Aggieland Credit Union offers a wide variety of consumer-oriented banking services to its 80,000 members across the state of Texas. The combined credit union has locations in Bryan-College Station, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Edinburg, and the Dallas-Fort Worth market with assets of nearly $1 billion.

Courtesy of Aggieland Credit Union