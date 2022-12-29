Mapping the Future: B/CS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference

Those looking on the horizon into the economic forecast for 2023 and beyond may join the Bryan College Station Chamber of Commerce and area experts for the annual Economic Conference in January. Through speakers and panels, the local business landscape will be discussed as the Brazos Valley responds to growth. The conference is on Wednesday, Jan. 25 begins at 7 a.m. with an informal meet-and-greet with elected officials including pastries, coffee, and tea. The conference will end at approximately 2 p.m. following the keynote speaker presentation.

Registration is Now Open

The 2023 Economic Outlook Conference is open to the public. Scan the QR Code to purchase single tickets or to reserve a table of eight. Space is limited.

To reserve space, visit bcschamber.org or email Hayley Bisacre at hayley@bcschamber.org.

2023 Economic Outlook Conference — Speaker Previews

Susan Ballabina, Ph.D., Chief External Affairs Officer & Senior Vice President for Academic and Strategic Collaborations for Texas A&M University

Susan Ballabina, Ph.D., leads all marketing and communications, as well as all community impact programs and initiatives for the university. In addition to oversight of the Marketing and Communications Department, Ballabina oversees the Division for Academic and Strategic Collaborations, which includes Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions, Economic Development and Community Impact, Global Engagement, Leadership and Engagement, Campus and Community Sustainability Initiatives, as well as cultural and arts focused units that enrich the campus and community. Ballabina began her career with AgriLife Extension in 1994, serving as an agent in Cherokee, Williamson, Upshur, and Dallas counties and later as a regional program director. In 2013, she became AgriLife Extension’s associate director for program development and moved to the executive associate director position for the agency in 2016. From 2018 to 2021, Ballabina served as deputy vice chancellor and chief operating officer for Texas A&M AgriLife and associate deputy dean for administration for the College of Agriculture & Life Sciences. In these roles, she led initiatives for improved organizational effectiveness within the college and provided oversight for AgriLife professional services divisions. She received her bachelor’s degree in family and consumer sciences from Tarleton State University in 1994, a master’s degree in communications from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1998, and her doctorate in public affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas in 2007. Ballabina was named a Regents Fellow by The Texas A&M University System in 2014 and has received the Superior Service Award from AgriLife Extension four times. Tarleton State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources has recognized her as a distinguished alumna.

Joseph “Joey” Dunn, Deputy City Manager, Community Services — City of Bryan

Joey Dunn has more than 29 years of experience in municipal government. Born in Virginia and raised in Alabama, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Communications & Human Relations, with a minor in Music from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville, Tennessee. In 1991, Joey moved to Texas to attend graduate school in Architecture at Texas A&M University. In 1994, Joey obtained his Master of Urban Planning degree from Texas A&M University. Joey’s municipal career began while still in graduate school in 1993 as a Historic Preservation Intern with the City of Bryan Main Street Project, involving efforts to begin the revitalization of Downtown Bryan. From 1994 through 2006, Joey held positions with the City of Bryan as well as the City of College Station as Director of Planning & Development Services during a time of significant growth and development. He returned to the City of Bryan in March 2006, where he has served as Deputy City Manager for Community Services, overseeing a number of departments including Planning & Development Services, Economic Development, Coulter Airfield, Community Development, Parks & Recreation, Library Services, and Special Projects. Joey currently serves as Region 7 President of the Texas City Managers Association (TCMA), and is a certified city planner with the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). Joey serves as the City of Bryan liaison to the Blinn College Brazos County Advisory Board, the BCS Chamber of Commerce and Destination Bryan Board of Directors. Joey is a long time member of the Bryan Church of the Nazarene, and is Secretary of the Bryan-College Station Salvation Army Advisory Board. Joey and his wife, Leslie, now claim Bryan as their true hometown, and have four grown children, sons Chandler, Caleb and Conner, and daughter Claire.

Bill Flores, Former United States Representative

William H. “Bill” Flores is an entrepreneur, business leader, and public policy leader. While serving in board governance and senior C-Level leadership positions in the energy space, Bill helped create and/or save hundreds of jobs while generating billions of dollars of value for investors, including public company shareholders, private-equity investors, public sector pensions, and retirement funds. This experience includes domestic and international leadership roles in formation, financing, building, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions activities of successful publicly traded and privately held enterprises. During his service as representative for the 17th Congressional District of Texas during the 112th through the 116th congresses (2011 through 2021), Bill served on the following committees — House Energy & Commerce Committee, House Budget Committee, House Natural Resources Committee, and House Veterans Affairs Committee. His work on behalf of constituents and organizations, particularly those related to veterans and job creators, resulted in numerous recognitions for public service. Following retirement from Congress to focus on family and private sector governance positions, Bill has again become active in service on corporate and non-profit boards. The most recent recognition of his experience as an effective leader in governance roles is illustrated by his appointment as an independent board member of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). This appointment was made pursuant to the Texas legislature’s restructuring of the organization’s governance following the winter storm in 2021. At ERCOT, he currently serves as vice-chair of the board, and chair of the Finance & Audit Committee. Bill's education includes a BBA with honors in accounting from Texas A&M University in College Station and an MBA from Houston Baptist University. He is also a licensed CPA and pilot. Bill is married to Gina and resides in Bryan, Texas. They have two adult sons and four awesome grandchildren. His hobbies are flying and snow-skiing.

Michael E. Fossum, Vice President of Texas A&M University

Michael E. Fossum '80 currently serves as a Vice President of Texas A&M University, the Chief Operating Officer of the Galveston Campus, and the Superintendent of the Texas A&M Maritime Academy. Fossum joined Texas A&M following his retirement from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Fossum is a veteran of three space flights with more than 194 days in space and more than 48 hours in seven spacewalks during his 19 years as an astronaut. During his last mission in 2011, Fossum served as the Commander of the International Space Station. He has logged over 2,000 hours in 35 different aircraft throughout the course of his career. Fossum earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M University and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force in 1980. He is also a graduate of the US Air Force Test Pilot School and has earned Master of Science degrees in Systems Engineering and Physical Science/Space Science. Fossum was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and grew up in McAllen, Texas. He is married to his Aggie sweetheart, the former Melanie J. London '80. They have four children and seven grandchildren. He enjoys family and outdoor activities. Fossum has been a lifelong supporter and volunteer in the Scouting program.

Dr. James Gaines, Chief Economist for the Texas Real Estate Center, Texas A&M University

After retiring in 2020, Economist Dr. James Gaines rejoined the staff in 2021. His new role is a slimmed down version of his position as chief economist, which he held for five years. Gaines continues making presentations, reviewing manuscripts, and giving media interviews. Hired as an economist in 2005, Gaines was named chief economist in 2015. During his 15 years at the Center, Gaines has specialized in housing and land development issues. He is author of more than 50 Center reports and articles and is the organization’s principal speaker. Previously, Gaines spent 16 years with KPMG and Arthur Andersen providing real estate consulting services. He also served five years as president of the Rice Center, an urban research center affiliated with Rice University. His decades of experience included a broad array of professional activities, primarily in real estate research and education, urban economics, land-use analysis and development, and project risk assessment. Gaines has worked extensively with major corporations, developers, investors, financial institutions, and government agencies across the country. In 2019, Gaines was part of the Texas Realtors delegation representing the United States at the MIPIM 30th Engaging the Future conference in Cannes, France. Gaines started his professional career as an assistant professor of finance and real estate at Kent State University and later was an associate professor of real estate and finance at the University of South Carolina, where he taught undergraduate and graduate-level real estate courses. Gaines has more than 35 years experience in a broad array of professional activities, primarily in real estate research and education, urban economics, land use analysis and development and project risk assessment. He has worked extensively with major corporations, developers, investors, financial institutions and government agencies across the country.

Katherine Kleemann, Owner of Spherion Staffing and Recruiting Franchises in Bryan, Brenham, Conroe & The Woodlands

Katherine Kleemann is the Owner of the Spherion Staffing and Recruiting franchise locations in Bryan, Brenham, Conroe and The Woodlands, TX along with her husband, Justin. Their first office in Bryan opened in 2008. In their 14 years of business, they have been honored to be recognized for excellence in sales, service and recruiting multiple times. They are four time Spherion President’s Cup winners and in 2018 they were awarded the Spherion Owner of the Year Award. Katherine received her bachelor’s degree in Communications from The University of Texas at Austin. After graduation she joined St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a Marketing Representative in 2003 and spent five years marketing and raising funds for the organization. St. Jude is still a part of their local Spherion family. Katherine enjoys fostering relationships in the community and has a strong sense of pride about the team she has assembled. She is very active in the Brazos Valley. She sits on the board of Scotty’s House and serves on the Executive Board of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation. She is a member of the Operations Council of her church, Christ Church, and she is active with the College Station ISD Education Foundation board. Katherine has previously served on the Executive Board of the Junior League of Bryan-College Station and is a Past-President of the Brazos Valley Society of Human Resource Management (BVSHRM). In 2017 Katherine was honored to be recognized as a Community Impact Award winner by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. After fourteen years placing thousands of people in jobs and careers spanning many industries, Katherine is passionate about sharing her knowledge of the local job market with employers, as well as helping people understand what is expected of them to be successful on the job in order to advance their career.

Andrew J. Rettenmaier, Executive Associate Director, Private Enterprise Research Center, Texas A&M University

Andrew Rettenmaier received his Ph.D. in Economics from Texas A&M University. His research focuses on income and wealth inequality, labor economics, health care policy, and elderly entitlement programs. He co-authored The Economics of Medicare Reform, W. E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research and The Diagnosis and Treatment of Medicare, AEI Press. He was an editor of Medicare Reform: Issues and Answers, University of Chicago Press. He has been co-principal investigator on several research grants, has published numerous public policy monographs and academic articles.As part of the team at the Private Enterprise Research he also contributes to the monthly publication of Economic Indicators of the College Station-Bryan MSA.

Dr. Luis A. Ribera, Professor and Extension Economist at Texas A&M University

Dr. Luis A. Ribera is Professor and Extension Economist in the Department of Agricultural Economics at Texas A&M University. Dr. Ribera is the Director of the Center for North American Studies and also serves as the Program Director for International Projects with the Agricultural and Food Policy Center. Dr. Ribera received his B.S. and M.S. from the University of Arkansas and his Ph.D. from Texas A&M University, all in Agricultural Economics with emphasis in Risk Analysis, Simulation and Econometric Modeling. His research areas are international trade, transportation, economic impacts, risk analysis and simulation. Dr. Ribera has been an invited speaker in over 350 conferences around the world and has brought close to $110 million in research and extension funding for his programs.

Daniel Rudge, Executive Director of the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization

Daniel Rudge, is the Executive Director of the Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization (BCSMPO). Daniel, or Dan as he prefers to be called, has over 25 years of experience in the Transportation Planning profession and worked in six different states primarily in Virginia and Florida. Prior to joining the BCSMPO, Dan was the Director of Planning for Lee County, Florida Transit Department, also known as LeeTran, involved in integrating transit into the local governments Comprehensive Plan. While at the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), Daniel served as the Chief of Planning/Manager of Mobility Programs and was responsible for statewide and local transportation planning initiatives across DRPT’s transit, transportation demand management and rail programs. Daniel also worked closely with Virginia’s Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO’s) serving as DRPT’s MPO liaison, with the Virginia General Assembly as DRPT’s Legislative Services Director, and developed and taught grantee training. Prior to joining DRPT, Daniel was the Executive Director for the Springfield, Missouri MPO. Prior to being an Executive Director, Daniel worked with three other MPO’s and has written long-range transportation plans, congestion management process plans, coordinated human service agency plans, transit development plans, and Transportation Demand Management (TDM) plans. In addition to his MPO work, Daniel was a Research Associate with the Center for Urban Transportation Research (CUTR) in Florida where he was involved in planning and implementation of transportation demand management programs, technical assistance to municipalities integrating alternative transportation/transit into local growth management initiatives, developing citizen participation programs, and developing strategic plans for public and private sector organizations. Daniel’s other activities included serving as a project planner for the State Transportation Policy Initiative, Land Use Regulations That Support Access Management, and various transit Development plans. Daniel also received national recognition for developing and conducting 16-40 hour transportation training seminars in nine states.

Natalie Ruiz, Chief Development Officer, City of College Station

Natalie Ruiz serves as Chief Development Officer for the City of College Station. Natalie began her career with the City of College Station over 30 years ago in Planning and Development Services. After 15 years with the city, Natalie successfully launched and led a consulting firm that provided planning and development expertise to communities across Texas. She returned to College Station in 2014 as Economic Development Director. As Chief Development Officer, Natalie oversees all economic development and tourism activities, including Visit and Compete College Station. Under her leadership, College Station has seen incredible growth in sales tax, primary jobs, industry partnerships and quality of life. Natalie holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University.