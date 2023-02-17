Martinez Joins Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation

Bryan, TX - Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC) announced the hiring of Chuck Martinez as Chief Business Development Officer. Martinez began his new position the last week of January.

Martinez brings a wealth of professional economic development experience and familiarity with Bryan/College Station where he served on the BVEDC business development team as senior manager from 2006-2021. In 2022, Martinez transitioned to lead the Katy Economic Development Council in the Greater Houston area.

“The BVEDC is extremely fortunate to have Chuck rejoin our organization,” said Michael Rollins, Interim President/CEO. “During Chuck’s previous tenure in the Brazos Valley, he was instrumental and involved in many community changing business locations and expansions in addition to contributing to the local innovation and entrepreneurial economy.”

In Martinez’s new role to help attract job-producing business investments, he will oversee and have responsibilities for optimizing productivity in business development/expansion engagements; targeting business recruitment strategies utilizing market and business analytics to reach key decision-makers; and executing the BVEDC domestic and global marketing strategy.

Prior to joining the BVEDC in 2006, Martinez held community and economic development positions in Texas in Bexar County, San Antonio, Laredo, Beaumont and Galveston. He also previously worked in Northern Virginia. Martinez holds an MPA in Public Management from George Mason University, an MBA in International Trade from Texas A&M International University, and a BS in Political Science and BBA in Business, both from Lamar University.

About the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation

The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is a public-private partnership serving the citizens of Brazos County, Texas. The BVEDC pursues economic growth without regard to jurisdiction through its programs, services and initiatives to help launch, grow and locate companies in the Brazos Valley. For more, visit brazosvalleyedc.org.

Courtesy of Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation