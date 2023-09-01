NASCAR's Brazos Valley Connection to be Driven by the Sport's Hottest Driver

BlueForge Alliance's workforce website will be featured on the car of the driver who has won three of the last five NASCAR Cup Series races.

For the first time, BuildSubmarines.com will be featured on the #17 car of RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, who has racked up wins in Richmond, Detroit, and last weekend in Daytona. This Sunday's race in Darlington, South Carolina will be the fourth of ten races this season for the #CarWithAMission, which has previously been driven by RFK driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski. Darlington marks the start of NASCAR's playoffs, with both RFK drivers having qualified.

BlueForge Alliance and RFK Racing have a multi-year engagement aimed at connecting with NASCAR's massive fanbase in order to increase manufacturing employment across the nation and build the next generation of U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarines. You can learn more here.

Two weeks ago in Watkins Glen, Keselowski qualified for the 2023 playoffs while driving the BuildSubmarines.com #6 car. Last weekend in Daytona, he won the race's second stage, then finished second overall just behind his teammate Buescher. Of the 16 drivers taking part in the playoffs, Buescher enters ranked fourth, with former Cup Series Champion Keselowski ninth. All three first round races will feature the #CarWithAMission, twice driven by Buescher and once by Keselowski. The second round begins with September 24's Fort Worth, Texas race, which will also feature BuildSubmarines.com on Keselowski's car.

THE NASCAR CUP SERIES' COOK OUT SOUTHERN 500

Sunday, September 3, 5:00PM CT

Darlington Raceway (Darlington, SC)

Airing on USA Network

Courtesy of BlueForge Alliance