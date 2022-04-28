Partnership to bring renewable natural gas plant to Twin Oaks Landfill in early 2023

The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency (BVSWMA, Inc.) is pleased to announce an agreement with Midland-based Morrow Energy to develop a renewable natural gas plant at its Twin Oaks Landfill.

This future plant will capture the reliable energy source of landfill gas — a natural byproduct of the decomposition of organic materials within Twin Oaks Landfill — and then distribute it on the energy market as renewable power. The plant is expected to be operational by early 2023.

“This partnership is a great addition to the Twin Oaks Landfill and will help keep the cost of landfill disposal fees market competitive for our residents,” says Bryan City Councilmember Prentiss Madison, who also serves on the BVSWMA board.

College Station Mayor Pro Tem and BVSWMA board chair John Nichols also touted the benefits of the agreement.

“They’re really two-fold,” Nichols says. “The net returns from the gas we sell are a positive return to the residents of both cities. Beyond that, BVSWMA is relieved of the costs associated with mitigating this naturally produced gas, which would have been substantial in both financial and regulatory terms.”

About BVSWMA, Inc.

The Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency is a non-profit local government corporation formed in 2010 by the cities of Bryan and College Station to meet long-term solid waste disposal needs. BVSWMA, Inc. operates Twin Oaks Landfill, located in western Grimes County near the shared line with Brazos County.

Courtesy of BVSWMA, Inc.