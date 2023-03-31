Scenthound Opens New Location in College Station

Scenthound, a wellness-based dog grooming and routine care service brand on a mission to keep dogs happy and healthy has opened its first location in College Station. The new store has an anticipated opening date of April 1st and is located at 3525-K Longmire Dr. This will be the second Scenthound location opened by franchisees, Cindy and Pat Hyland, with another location set to open in Round Rock, Texas later this year.

Scenthound takes a wellness-based approach that is dedicated to improving the quality of life for dogs. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth. Their employees are fully trained to give each dog the care required to stay clean and healthy, and the membership program brings dog parents peace of mind that their dog is getting the necessary care on a routine basis. Pet parents can select an affordable membership plan most appropriate for their dog and purchase additional services as needed.

Pat and Cindy Hyland are no strangers to the franchising world. The pair has valuable experience in the space, where Cindy owned multiple massage franchise locations, while Pat works for a prominent home service franchising company. After spending years working with the massage brand, Cindy knew she wanted a change of pace and started looking for new business opportunities. After learning about Scenthound from a friend, Cindy did a bit of research and determined this to be the best move for her family. Pat and Cindy opened their first location in Waco, Texas in November of 2022, with the College Station location set to be the second of three the pair plans to open in the state by the end of the year.

“After first hearing about Scenthound and learning more about the brand, it was clear to us that this was the direction we wanted to take our family,” said Cindy Hyland, Scenthound College Station. “Nine years ago our son had a traumatic brain injury, and during his treatment, our son loved engaging with the different therapy dogs, and we are so excited to own a business that allows families to provide the best dog care services to their beloved furry friends. It is now our goal to make these services accessible to all the dog parents of Central Texas.”

Scenthound was founded in 2015 after CEO Tim Vogel spent more than 10 years running both a mobile grooming business and local grooming Scenters, witnessing firsthand the shortcomings within a booming pet industry and the lack of education surrounding dog care. Vogel began a mission to give dogs and their owners a fast, easy, and affordable solution that not only keeps them clean and looking great but maintains their overall health and wellness.

“Many dog parents don’t realize that only about ten percent of dog breeds require regular haircuts, but all dogs need routine care to stay healthy and comfortable, said Scenthound CEO Tim Vogel.. We started Scenthound to provide basic grooming services for all breeds, and as we expand nationally, we hope to educate as many people as possible to make sure their dogs get the routine care they need to stay clean and healthy.”

For more information on Scenthound in College Station, please go to www.scenthound.com or call (979) 999-1860.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation’s first dog wellness franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. With a unique focus on pet health and hygiene, the brand’s services are elevated through the integration and innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check® (Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog’s external well-being following its monthly visit to a ‘Scenter.’ Today, Scenthound has finalized plans for over 210 franchised and corporate-owned locations across 22 states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound’s unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

Courtesy of Scenthound