What does one do with a plethora of paper? When old bills, tax records, and personal records start to pile up, it may be time to purge or else find a safe place to stockpile. But depending on the amount of paper, it might be worthwhile to turn to a professional shredding and storage service for help.

Embassy Records Management and Storage provides records management services and is headquartered in College Station. The company provides one-time or recurring shredding services, both on- and off-site, for local residents and commercial businesses.

“We do a lot of document shredding; that's probably 70% of our business right now,” says Matthew Peters, operations manager. “We do have recurring receptacles out in town that we service every four or eight weeks for businesses, and we have some personal clients too.” He says that customers can come to the facility anytime Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the company also provides pick-up service locally for a small fee. “We’re the only local company that does this,” he says, and “once we're done with it, and we're satisfied that it's no longer usable, we recycle it.” (Peters says that provided contents need to be at least 98% paper; however, the occasional staple or plastic window envelope is OK.)

Embassy RMS also provides an on-location shredding service. “It's a mobile shred unit,” Peters says. It will come to businesses and residences that have a bin, which hold 200 pounds of paper at a time, or a smaller console that can handle about half as much. “We shred right there in the parking lot,” he says. “That's the peace of mind that our onsite current clients want, like, I want it done right there. So before our driver even leaves, your paper is no longer usable.”

Embassy RMS also offers media destruction. This includes hard drives, disks, DVDs, backup tapes, film, photos, badges, pill bottles, videotapes, CDs, floppy disks, motherboards, and more. These items are permanently destroyed and non-recoverable.

Due to safety concerns, witness destruction is not available to walk-in customers; however, whether on- or off-site, Embassy RMS’ services are NAID (National Association of Destruction) certified, verifying that the vendor meets strict information disposal standards, and customers receive a certification of destruction once the process is complete.

Storage

Customers can elect to securely store paper documents in Embassy RMS’ monitored storage facility. “It is not a climate-controlled warehouse,” Peters says, and adds that temperature — hot, cold, or in between — doesn’t matter for paper. “You only need dry,” he says. “We recommend getting the best box you can.” Embassy RMS provides forever storage boxes for purchase. “It's probably literally the best box you can buy like that on the market,” he says. “It's guaranteed for life.” The boxes are labeled for easy accessibility, and documents can also be scanned.

For more information, call (800) 717-1443 or visit embassyrms.com.