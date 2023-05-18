Texas A&M University Regents approve lease for Tiger Wood's new Popstroke at Century Square

Sam Bennett, the Aggie phenom who charmed the world at the 2023 Masters with his character and performance, soon will have to make room in College Station for the biggest name in professional golf.

The members of the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Thursday approved a lease agreement with PopStroke Entertainment Group, a national leader in golf entertainment co-owned by Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures. PopStroke will build on Texas A&M System property at Century Square on University Avenue in College Station.

“Families and golf enthusiasts, like me, soon will have a new and exciting place for fun and food in Aggieland,” said John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M System. “The members of the Board of Regents deserve a lot of thanks for bringing PopStroke to our community.”

PopStroke refers to itself as “a technology-infused golf entertainment venue featuring Tiger Woods’ TGR Design team’s one-of-a-kind golf experience with two 18-hole putting courses.”

Other PopStroke venues feature outdoor dining areas with full menus and expansive selections of craft beer, wine, signature cocktails, ice cream along with outdoor areas and playgrounds.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed in about a year.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.

Information Courtesy of the Texas A&M University System