Texas Renaissance Festival to host 2022 Job Faire

The Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF) will have its annual job faire on Saturday, September 10th beginning promptly at 9 a.m. at the festival grounds to fill over 400 open positions for the 2022 season.

The 48th edition of the Texas Renaissance Festival will begin October 8th and run weekends only, including Thanksgiving Friday, until November 27th.

Vendors and merchants will be on-site to meet prospective employees. There is open availability for all job positions including merchandise sales, food prep, and game and ride attendants, etc.

Apply early right now via TRF's Virtual Job Faire and check back frequently as new jobs are added all the time! For more information or to apply now virtually, visit TexRenFest.com/jobs

