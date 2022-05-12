The Stella Hotel is in the running for Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award

The Stella Hotel – Bryan-College Station’s premier destination hotel – is excited to announce the award-winning property’s inclusion in the 2022 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards. Last year, The Stella Hotel earned the number #12 spot in all of Texas and was the only hotel to rank in Bryan-College Station.

The Reader’s Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious honors in the travel industry, voted on by guests, these rankings are seen as one of the best measures of the quality a service a property offers. Guests of the Stella Hotel are encouraged to visit cntraveler.com/rca/vote and share their own experience in staying at The Stella. One lucky reader will win a European Viking River Cruise for two, full details on entry rules and prize details can be found here. Voting ends on June 30.

About The Stella Hotel

Inspired by the stars and the singular spirit of Texas, The Stella Hotel offers stylish comfort and sophistication. Its AAA Four Diamond status reflects the standards of the hotel’s guest rooms, public areas, and the personalized service and amenities guests can expect while staying at The Stella. Located in Bryan-College Station, The Stella sits adjacent to Traditions Club and Community, and serves as the center point of Lake Walk. At The Stella guests are invited to gather at Campfire, a place to enjoy southern hospitality and authentic Texas cuisine. Experience vast views of the Texas sky from our own backyard or cozy up at our own speakeasy style bar, Hershel’s, for a night cap. From summer concerts on the lawn to seasonally inspired cuisine, everything exudes the warmth and cherished traditions of Texas.

About William Cole Companies

Atlas Hotel, LP is led by a partnership between William Cole Companies and Traditions Acquisition Partnership, LP, the developer of Lake Walk and Traditions Club and Community, the successful residential enclave adjacent to Lake Walk and home to the Texas A&M Golf Teams. William Cole focuses on meaningful hospitality and master planned community projects, including The Stella and its sister property, The Josie, located at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia. The Josie was named “Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2020” and the “#3 Ski Boutique Hotel in the World” by the World Ski Awards and is also becoming an Autograph Collection Hotel. At William Cole Companies, “We Create Meaningful Places.” For more information, please visit WilliamColeInc.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore our social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

Courtesy of Satterfield Group