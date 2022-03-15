The Stella Hotel joins the Marriott Autograph Collection

The Stella Hotel, Bryan College Station’s premier destination hotel, is excited to announce the award-winning property’s new membership in the Marriott Autograph Collection® of Hotels. This luxurious boutique hotel boasts Campfire, one of the area’s top-rated restaurants, meeting, and event space; Hershel’s, an intimate speakeasy; and POV, a specialty coffee shop.

The Stella Hotel is just one of a handful of hotels in Texas to join the select luxury properties of the Marriott Autograph Collection and the first outside of a major metropolitan city in the state. This new partnership allows guests to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International.

“Bringing the Marriott Autograph Collection brand to this community speaks not only to the level of quality and service that The Stella Hotel has been providing, but also to the overall direction that the Bryan College Station area is headed,” says Sheila Sandoval, general manager. “The Stella is truly the guiding star for luxury hospitality in the Brazos Valley and we are excited to be at the forefront of this renaissance.”

Hershel’s bar serves up specialty cocktails and is home to one of the best selections of single and small-batch bourbons in the Brazos Valley, across the lobby is Campfire which features a ‘farm to fork’ menu paired with elegant cocktails, local craft brews, and an extensive wine list.

The Stella Hotel joins a list of prestigious properties that stretches around the world, there are now over 240 independent hotels in 41 countries in the Autograph Collection.

About The Stella Hotel

Inspired by the stars and the singular spirit of Texas, The Stella Hotel, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel, offers stylish comfort and sophistication. Its AAA Four Diamond status reflects the standards of the hotel’s guest rooms, public areas, and the personalized service and amenities guests can expect while staying at The Stella. Located in Bryan College Station, The Stella sits adjacent to Traditions Club and Community, and serves as the center point of Lake Walk. At The Stella, guests are invited to gather at Campfire, a place to enjoy southern hospitality and authentic Texas cuisine. Experience vast views of the Texas sky from our own backyard or cozy up at our own speakeasy style bar, Hershel’s, for a night cap. From summer concerts on the lawn to seasonally inspired cuisine, everything exudes the warmth and cherished traditions of Texas.

About William Cole Companies

Atlas Hotel, LP is led by a partnership between William Cole Companies and Traditions Acquisition Partnership, LP, the developer of Lake Walk and Traditions Club and Community, the successful residential enclave adjacent to Lake Walk and home to the Texas A&M Golf Teams. William Cole focuses on meaningful hospitality and master planned community projects, including The Stella and its sister property, The Josie, located at Red Mountain Resort in Rossland, British Columbia. The Josie was named “Canada’s Best Ski Boutique Hotel 2020” and the “#3 Ski Boutique Hotel in the World” by the World Ski Awards and is also becoming an Autograph Collection Hotel. At William Cole Companies, “We Create Meaningful Places.” For more information, visit WilliamColeInc.com.

About Autograph Collection Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its 200+ independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 30 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion and a personal realization of its individual founder’s vision, making each hotel singular and special. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection hotels offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, visit autographhotels.com, and explore their social media channels on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition.

Courtesy of The Stella