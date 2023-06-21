The Stella Hotel opens new poolside bar and restaurant

Stella Hotel is proud to announce the grand opening of its new poolside bar and restaurant, Watershed, featuring an exciting new menu and luxurious poolside cabanas for rent. Located in the heart of Bryan’s Lake Walk, this new concept promises to be the ultimate destination for anyone looking to relax and unwind in style.

Watershed offers an extensive menu of craft cocktails, fine wines, and refreshing beers, carefully curated by our team of expert mixologists. The menu features classic favorites with a modern twist, prepared by head chef Kyrbie Barnett that are sure to please even the most discerning palates. Guests can savor their drinks while lounging in a cozy cabana, complete with comfortable seating, and towels, or enjoy dining at the poolside café tables or lounger chairs.

"Our goal with Watershed was to create a space where our guests could relax and enjoy a delicious meal or cocktail while taking in the beautiful surroundings," said Sheila Sandoval, General Manager at Stella Hotel. "We're excited to bring a new level of luxury and comfort to our guests and hope that they'll find the experience to be as unforgettable as we do."

In addition to being open to guests of the Stella Hotel, community members can purchase a summer pool pass, making it a great option for those looking to spend a few hours lounging poolside in luxury.

Starting on June 28th, Watershed’s hours are Wednesday-Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., book a poolside cabana through Open Table. Watershed is located poolside at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr, Bryan, TX 77807. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit our website at thestellahotel.com or call 979-421-4000.

