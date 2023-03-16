The Texas Association of City and County Health Officials (TACCHO) recognizes the Brazos County Health District as Local Health Department of the Year.

The Texas Association of City and County Health Officials (TACCHO) awarded Brazos County HealthDistrict at their annual conference as the Local Health Department of the Year. The TACCHO LocalHealth Department (LHD) of the Year Award was established to honor the efforts performed by LHDs within the state of Texas. It is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of our peers, and congratulate their success in the field of public health at the TACCHO annual event. Local health departments in Texas, regardless of size, strive to realize this goal through the prevention of disease and the promotion and protection of the health of all those who reside in Texas.

Additionally, Brazos County Health District’s very own Chief Epidemiologist, Yao Akpalu received theTACCHO Outstanding Public Health Service Award. This award is presented annually to an outstanding employee within a Texas local public health department who has demonstrated extraordinary performance with an exemplary commitment to local public health. As one of TACCHO’s highest honors, this award is a means of expressing gratitude, recognition, and encouragement of professional accomplishment in public health at the local level. The Outstanding Public Health Service Award assures a perpetual capability for recognizing achievements while urging current enterprise and new efforts.

Courtesy of Brazos County Health District