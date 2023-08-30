Celebrate the city of College Station's new Visitor Center at a community tailgate event on Saturday

Visit College Station invites you to the grand opening of its new Visitor Center and event space from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at 1207 Texas Ave. The inaugural community tailgate also heralds the start of football season in Aggieland, with Texas A&M taking on the New Mexico Lobos at 6 p.m. at Kyle Field.

The kickoff event features food, beverages, music, games, and an opportunity to shop our new and exclusive merchandise. The grand opening starts with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce.

RSVP Here

The community tailgate is also a fantastic opportunity to take photos at the already-popular “I Heart Aggieland” sign across the city hall lawn. The renovated building’s history dates to 1970, when it was constructed as College Station’s first fire station and housed the Police Department. In 1976, the CSPD moved to South Texas Avenue, but the fire station remained in service until 1997.

The city’s Community Services, Human Resources, and Facilities Maintenance departments later occupied the building. In early 2022, construction began to convert the building into offices for the Economic Development and Tourism Department and a visitor center and event space for Visit College Station.

What once served as the home of fire engines is now our premier venue for community and tourism-related activities and events!

Courtesy of the city of College Station