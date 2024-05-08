Central & South Texas Red Cross Staff and Volunteers Deploy to the Gulf Coast for Relief Efforts After Severe Flooding

× Expand PR NEWSWIRE AMERICAN RED CROSS LOGO American Red Cross. (PRNewsFoto/American Red Cross)

Over 20 disaster-trained regional staff and volunteers from the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas have deployed to the Texas Gulf Coast, joining over a hundred Red Cross disaster relief workers across the country providing support and aid to residents affected by recent severe flooding.

“Our Central & South Texas Red Crossers will join other relief workers who are coordinating closely with community and government partners to ensure people have the help they need,” said Marty McKellips, Regional Executive of the American Red Cross Central & South Texas Region. “With years of service under their belts, our dedicated responders' unwavering commitment to our mission of alleviating human suffering is deeply trusted and unshakeable.”

High waters have inundated Houston neighborhoods, leading to flooded homes and roadways, hundreds of water rescues, and mandatory evacuations. The Red Cross is collaborating with county officials and emergency managers to assess the necessary help and support. Trained Red Cross disaster workers and partners are providing shelter, meals, snacks, health services, spiritual care, casework, and relief supplies. As many as nine shelters are open from Houston to Trinity, Texas, where more than 210 people sought refuge from the flooding. Anyone affected by these severe storms and floods can receive assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

FIND A SHELTER

Anyone who has been affected by the storms is welcome to stop by a shelter to get information, a hot meal, charge their phone, pick up relief supplies and get other essential support. Find open shelters on redcross.org, the free Red Cross Emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) and selecting the disaster option. You can also find shelters by following your local county and city officials on social media or monitoring local news.

HOW TO HELP

We know people are generous and want to do everything they can to help after a disaster. Our first priority is to provide shelter and support to those affected, and financial donations are the quickest and best way to get help to those who need it most. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters. Visit www.redcross.org/donate to make a donation or text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation to support disaster relief.

The American Red Cross of Central & South Texas, extends its services to over 9.4 million individuals through its six chapter locations, by convening the community to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies large and small. Headquartered in Austin, we have locations in Bryan, Del Rio, El Paso, Kerrville, Laredo, Odessa, San Antonio, and Waco with volunteers located in every county in between, just a phone call away.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

Courtesy of American Red Cross