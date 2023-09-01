Century Square hops into fall blitz and football season

Football cheers and chilled beers! As the fall football season kicks off, the beloved outdoor pop-up Biergarten event will touchdown at Century Square. For an un-beer-lievably good time, Century Square is transforming into the ultimate venue for fans to celebrate with brews, good eats, live music, community, and some fightin’ Texas Aggie football. College Station’s favorite destination will blow the whistle for the start of the Biergarten season on Friday, September 1 with a special Cornhole Kick-Off Tournament presented by Onward Reserve and benefiting Ducks Unlimited.

On September 1, it will be a Friday Night Lights showdown at Century Square where participants can take part in a friendly cornhole tournament and play for a chance to win prizes from some of Century Square’s beloved businesses. The first and second-place teams will receive over $450 in combined prizes and all Biergarten guests will score in the hole with free Tiffwich cookies from Tiff’s Treats. Onward Reserve will also host a raffle giveaway for an entire outfit from the store, in addition to a limited edition “Majestic” Giclee print - A tribute to Reveille IX from local artist Jane Metz. All proceeds from the community cornhole tournament will benefit Ducks Unlimited, the nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of wetlands and associated upland habitats for waterfowl, other wildlife, and people. Visit the Century Square Biergarten event webpage for registration info.

The Biergarten festivities will run every Friday to Sunday through November 26 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with SEC games televised on 85” TVs during select away games and live music each weekend from showstopping local and regional bands. Shaded picnic tables will adorn The Green for visitors to mingle alfresco. Enjoy savory bites and cold brews on The Green by placing to-go orders from Century Square’s unmatched restaurant lineup including fan favorites Juanita’s Tex Mex Cantina, PORTERS, Velvet Taco, Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Sweet Paris, Mo’s Irish Bar, 1791 Whiskey Bar, The Canteen, Piada Italian Grill, and MESS Waffles. Biergarten admission is free and open to the public, with pets and children welcome to attend. All patio space and picnic tables will be first come, first serve.

Century Square will also host televised watch parties for Aggie away games on September 9, September 30, October 14, November 4, and November 25.

Beat the heat and a free shuttle bus ride to and from Kyle Field to watch the Aggies win on home games! Century Square is bringing “good bull” to the Biergarten for guests who park at Century Square. Pick-up and drop-off will be located by The George and Calvary Court starting three hours before kick-off and running until two hours after the end of the game. Century Square will offer several pay-to-park options on game days including garage parking for $20, surface lot parking for $25 (valid for three hours or more) and $25 valet parking as well as standard parking rates for non-game days.

In need of a weekend staycation? Look no further – The George and Cavalry Court offers a variety of unique packages and special offers to commemorate the Biergarten festivities. To learn more and book today, click here for The George and here for Cavalry Court.

Visit century-square.com for a full list of events and promotions at Century Square or check out @centurysquare on Instagram or Century Square on Facebook for the latest updates.

About Century Square

Century Square is an exciting mixed-use destination adjacent to Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Redefining the Brazos Valley, the 60-acre development creates a dynamic community center where people congregate from across the region to experience a walkable, urban destination. The project features premier retail and restaurant establishments, entertainment venues, 60,000 SF of Class-A office, two full-service hotels: The George and Cavalry Court, luxury apartment homes: 100 Park, and an activated central gathering space. Century Square is managed by Parkway and was developed by Midway, whose leadership team is heavily comprised of former students of Texas A&M who are deeply engaged in the University’s culture and its vision for the growth of the Brazos Valley.

