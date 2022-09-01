City of College Station provides game day parking tips

Texas A&M home football games attract some of the largest crowds in the country each fall. For the thousands of fans flocking to Kyle Field, parking can present a formidable challenge, especially in the nearby Southside neighborhood.

are designed to make our streets and neighborhoods safe. The College Station Police Department, Code Enforcement, and Northgate District staff work together to ensure a secure environment on game day.

Here are four essential tips to make your game day experience go as smoothly as possible:

1. On-Street Parking

The most common game day violations include facing traffic, blocking fire hydrants and intersections, and parking too close to stop signs and in no-parking zones. Those are violations of state law and are towable offenses. If your vehicle has been towed, call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 979-764-3600.

2. Parking in the Yard

Code Enforcement staff proactively enforces parking-in-the-yard violations. For repeat violators, we cite the tenants and issue a summons to the owners, who are ultimately responsible for their properties. The ordinance is intended to prevent grass fires, broken sprinkler systems, and other problems. If you have questions about the process or ordinance, contact Code Enforcement at 979-764-6363.

3. Northgate Parking

The Northgate District provides safe and affordable parking options, including the Northgate Parking Garage. The game day rate is $5 per hour. Parking is also available on certain Northgate streets and the surface parking lot. The game day rate for both is $5 an hour from 6 a.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday.

For more information about the Northgate Parking Garage, including the availability of parking spaces, call 979-764-6313. For general questions about parking or Code Enforcement, contact me at 979-764-6363 or tshilling@cstx.gov.

4. Game Day Resources

For your convenience, here are some additional resources to enhance your game-day travels:

Common Game Day Parking Violations

Parking in a no parking zone

Parking in a yard

Parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

Parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk

Parking within 30 feet of a traffic control device (stop sign)

Parking facing against traffic

Information Courtesy of the City of College Station