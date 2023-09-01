City of Navasota calls for voluntary water conservation

The City of Navasota is currently experiencing a high demand on all water systems due to extreme heat conditions and lack of rainfall. Effective Wednesday, August 23, the City of Navasota is initiating Stage 1, Mild Water Shortage Conditions under the City’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan.

Due to these conditions, we are asking that residents and businesses assist the City with conserving water. These measures are extremely important in helping to alleviate the high demand on the City’s systems and should help mitigate the fluctuations in water pressure.

To assist, residents and businesses should:

Reduce watering and/or irrigation to no more than two (2) times per week

Change irrigation schedule to outside of our high-demand hours (follow guidance below)

Voluntarily reduce water usage inside your home/business

Assess and repair any irrigation leaks, hose leaks, toilet leaks, and any other potential leaks that may cause unexpected water loss

Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools

Refrain from establishing new landscaping until the current drought has passed

Reduce water use for power washing of buildings, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard surfaces

Water customers are requested to voluntarily limit irrigation of landscaped areas and irrigate landscapes only between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.

Even Number Street Address: Sundays and Thursdays.

Odd Number Street Address: Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water for non-essential purposes. If drought conditions continue, we anticipate enacting water conservation measures in accordance with the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding during this time. Additionally, the City of Navasota is also adhering to these stage 1 water use restrictions.

For more information relating to the City of Navasota’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan please contact the Public Works Department at (936) 825-6450.

