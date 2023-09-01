City of College Station receives Texas Veterans Commission award for commitment to hiring military veterans

The City of College Station received an Employee Services Award from the Texas Veterans Commission on Friday for its commitment to effective veteran employment initiatives. The city employs 125 veterans or reservists, comprising over 13% of its workforce.

The award was presented in a ceremony at the Hilton. City Manager Bryan Woods, Senior Generalist Diana Clendenin, Generalist Traci Perez, Recruiter Johnathan Baird, and city council members Dennis Maloney, Mark Smith, and William Wright accepted the award on behalf of the city.

The city’s efforts to recruit, select, and retain veterans and reservists:

The state has also recognized us as a “We Hire Vets” employer since 2018. The program recognizes employers for their commitment to hiring veterans. We are immensely proud of our employees who have served our country and are serving the residents of College Station.

Courtesy of the City of College Station