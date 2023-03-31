Clay Shootout benefitting Blinn College students will be held Friday, April 14

The Blinn College Alumni and Friends and Buccaneer Alumni Lettermen will host their annual Clay Shootout benefitting Blinn College District students and programs at the Boswell Porter 4-H Shotgun Range Friday, April 14.

Proceeds from the event, which last year raised about $110,000, go directly to Blinn College and its students through academic scholarships, financial support for Blinn athletics, and other programs. The Boswell Porter 4-H Shotgun Range is located at 7676 County Road 247 near Snook in Burleson County.

Entry fees are $600 for four-person teams and $150 for single shooters who will be assigned to a team. Shooters must provide their own shotguns and shells. The shoot features 100 sporting clays.

Three flights will be held (8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 2:30 p.m.), with the shootout limited to 60 teams. Awards will be presented to the top male, female, and youth shooters following the final flight.

Registration will take place one hour before shoot time and a safety meeting will be held 30 minutes prior to shoot time. Shooters under age 17 must have their hunter safety certification.

Entry fees include food and drinks throughout the day, along with prizes and awards. Food and drinks will be available for spectators for $20.

Event registration and sponsorships are still available. More information is available at www.blinn.edu/alumni/clayshootout.html or by contacting Blinn Foundation Executive Director Susan Myers (susan.myers@blinn.edu or 979-830-4344).

“The annual clay shootout is a fun way to raise money and help our students and athletic programs,” said Nathan Van Noord, President of the Blinn of the Alumni and Friends Association. “I’m thankful for the business and community support we receive from sponsors and participants alike. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, and it allows us to provide much-needed academic scholarships and financial support for Blinn athletics and other important programs.”

Kevin Bosse, Chair of the Buccaneer Alumni Lettermen Association, said the Shootout not only raises funds for Blinn, but brings together the campus organizations and other volunteers who help stage the event.

“The Shootout is an example of a team effort for a wonderful cause,” Bosse said. “Thanks to all those volunteers and the tremendous generosity of individuals and businesses, we’re able to enrich the lives and educations of a lot of students.”

Stylecraft Builders is again the underwriter for this year’s Clay Shootout with a $15,000 sponsorship. Flight sponsors are Bank of Brenham, Blue Bell Creameries, and Brenham National Bank.

Station sponsors are Vaughn Construction, Schaefer Custom Homes, Cleary Zimmermann Engineers, Paragon Advisors, Tejas Center, Texas KB Utilities, Germania Insurance, CC Creations, Collier Construction, Texas Commercial Waste, Aggieland Construction, GeoSouthern/Fenner Land Services, Citizens State Bank, First Financial Bank/First Financial Trust, Siemens Energy Inc., Van Dyke-Rankin, Kirksey Architecture, and Plumb Level.

Food and drink sponsorships are provided by Michael Griffin, Polar Ice, Christian Development Co., and Jack Hilliard Distributing. The silent auction sponsor is Kenjura Tile.

Friends of Blinn sponsors are Marcella and Ernie Koy, Cordell Levien, Must Be Heaven, and Schleider Furniture Co. First Responder Team sponsors are Charles Moser, Nancy Berry, and Celia Haley. Rob’s Fun Center is providing all-terrain vehicles for use during the Shootout.

A raffle sponsored by LaRoche Chevrolet will feature 26 prizes, including 12 firearms, VISA gift cards, food and drink cards, and four tickets to a Houston Astros game. Tickets are $20 each or $100 for a book of six.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

Courtesy of Blinn College District