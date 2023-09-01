College Station Cemetery celebrates 75th anniversary with state historic marker dedication on Sept. 8

The College Station Cemetery on Texas Avenue is more than a graveyard; it is a beautiful memorial park honoring the history and rich heritage of the citizens of College Station.

The cemetery was established in 1948 and is the final resting place of five original College Station City Council members – John Binney, Letcher Gabbard, Luther Jones, Ernest Langford, and George Wilcox), along with many other civic leaders.

Other prominent people among the 4,000 interred there include four university presidents (Frank Bolton, Gibb Gilchrist, Marion Harrington, and Earl Rudder), more than 800 military soldiers, Texas A&M faculty members, and many others who shaped the vibrant community we enjoy today.

The public is invited to celebrate the officially designated Historic Texas Cemetery’s 75th anniversary with the dedication of a state historical marker at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. The event features music by an A&M Singing Cadets ensemble, a joint city and county proclamation, and a brief history highlighting the names memorialized on the marker:

Linda Francis Varvel, infant

Luke Patranella, beloved resident

Gen. Earl Rudder, A&M president and WWII hero

Ernest K. Langford, Mayor for 24 years

Joseph Orr, City council member, and surveyor

Manning Smith, A&M football and basketball coach, recreation leader

Eli Whiteley, Medal of Honor recipient

Gussie Wilborn, humanitarian award recipient

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to honor our forebears and celebrate the College Station Cemetery’s designation as a Historic Texas Cemetery.

Courtesy of the City of College Station