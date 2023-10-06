CSISD bond election, YMCA to come to Brazos Valley

Business owners, community leaders and representatives from all around the Brazos Valley gathered on Wednesday to take part in the Greater Brazos Valley Builders Association October Luncheon, sponsored by Stylecraft.

Several community leaders including former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney and College Station I.S.D. Superintendent Dr. Tim Harkrider shared information regarding new and upcoming businesses, events and elections.

Dr. Harkrider shared details about the upcoming Nov. 7 bond election featuring four propositions including renovations to Rock Prairie Elementary School, replacement of outdated buses, facility upgrades across the district and increased safety measures. He emphasized the importance of the bonds as well as explained the maximum tax increase, which would only increase at two cents.

“It can be a little overwhelming because there’s four different propositions,” Harkrider says. “But I think the committee did a great job of addressing what we felt like were needs in the school district.”

Since much of the audience works in real estate and sales, Harkrider says the additions and upgrades to the school district should be an advantage to buyers. Another possible selling point, former Major Mooney says, would be the community that the YMCA inspires.

The YMCA of Central Texas executive board met August 28 to approve the resurrection of the YMCA program in the area. Mooney is currently serving as chairman of the Brazos Valley YMCA Founders Group and says the goal is to serve the entire Brazos Valley area, not just one city. He says “the Y” would offer scholarships to those who can’t afford the resource, and credits the nonprofit with providing “the three C’s” — consistency, caring and community.

Locations for the YMCA have not been officially determined, however Mooney says he has been looking near Midtown Park and the plot that was formerly under construction to become the Texas Independence Baseball Park since that construction has stopped due to soil issues. Constantly raising money to give back to nonprofits in the area, Brazos Valley Builders Care pledged to donate $10,000 over four years to the Brazos Valley YMCA.

“There are different things we can do in this community so people will benefit time and time again,” Mooney says. “Those three C’s are why I think you need the YMCA in Bryan-College Station.”

To read details of the College Station I.S.D. bond voting, visit bond.csisd.org.