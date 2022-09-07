Destination Bryan Brings Home DMO of the Year and 2 Other TACVB Awards

Destination Bryan is thrilled to announce they received three Texas Destination Excellence Awards at the 2022 Texas Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (TACVB) annual conference in South Padre Island last week. The Texas Destination Excellence Awards recognize outstanding contributions to destination management in Texas.

Bringing home top honors of DMO of the Year, in the $1 million and up budget category, Destination Bryan was also awarded 2nd place for Best Website Design and the Peer Choice Award for Best Video, Story & Podcast Series for the Legends Video Series. The Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) of the Year and Best Website Design awards were voted on by a panel of tourism professionals and the Peer Choice was selected by TACVB membership.

"I am honored to see Destination Bryan and Bryan, Texas receive three awards in the 2022 Texas Destination Excellence Awards.” said John Friebele, Executive Director of Destination Bryan. “To be recognized as DMO of the Year just shortly after celebrating two years this past July, is a tremendous accomplishment for our team and the City of Bryan. This award is a tribute to my amazing staff and is truly a reflection of their efforts. We all look forward to continuing to promote Bryan to residents and visitors as a special place to experience."

Destination Bryan is the official tourism organization of Bryan, TX and exists to drive economic impact and enhance the quality of life to Bryan through tourism marketing and destination development.

The Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus connects destination organizations and tourism partners to the best in professional development, timely industry resources, and opportunities for collaboration and networking.

Information Courtesy of Destination Bryan