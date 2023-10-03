Dust off your boots; Big Barn Dance is coming to Bryan!

Get ready to dust off your boots and kick up your heels because the Big Barn Dance is coming to town! Mark your calendars for May 3-4, 2024, at Midtown Park for the first annual Big Barn Dance Bryan. A one-of-a-kind listening and dancing event wrapped into one music festival is bringing the best of Americana, Country, Folk and Bluegrass music to the Brazos Valley.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce the debut of the Big Barn Dance Music Festival in Bryan, TX next May!" said Sarah Hearne Naftis, Event Director of Big Barn Dance. "Following 21 years of hosting our renowned event in Taos, NM, the prospect of expanding to this new location fills us with excitement. Collaborating with the vibrant community of Bryan has been an absolute joy, and we hold firm in our belief that the Bryan event will achieve the same level of success and magic that we've cherished in Taos for so long."

There are two ticket options: a two-day general admission ticket and a two-day VIP ticket for reserved seating in the listening tent closest to the stage. Tickets are going fast, so reserve yours now!

About The Big Barn Dance:

The Big Barn Dance began as informal summertime barn dances near Taos, New Mexico, in the 1990s. Today, it has evolved into a premier listening festival in the Southwest, taking place at Kit Carson Park in Taos. Michael Hearne's three-day Americana music extravaganza is a highlight in the southwest. Now, Bryan joins the Big Barn Dance lineup with a two-day spring festival.

Join us at Midtown on May 3-4, 2024, and be part of the Big Barn Dance. Follow us on social media @DestinationBryan for the latest updates and lineup announcements leading up to the event.

Courtesy of Destination Bryan