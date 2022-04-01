Editor's Letter: Cue the Confetti (April 2022)

Thousands of nominations are in, and voting begins for Insite's A-List on April 11 and runs through May 13! We want to honor and show our appreciation to businesses throughout the Brazos Valley, and everyone in our community gets a voice to determine the standouts among standouts. In fact, all nominated businesses deserve recognition; their hard work and dedication within numerous industries has raised the bar, making our quality of life in the Brazos Valley the best it can be. Thanks to all of you for participating in this first for Insite Media and ensuring that Insite's A-List 2022 is a rousing success!

We celebrate a birthday this month! Insite is officially 38 years old! To mark this milestone, we've added an extra element to our logo with the year we were founded — you can't miss it on our mast on the magazine's front cover or at the top of our website. It goes without saying, but I'll say it anyway: We are so proud to be a part of this community, to tell its stories, and to bring to the fore so many extraordinary people and events that encompass life in the Brazos Valley. A lot has changed in this part of the world since Insite began, but some things haven't — the people who live here have always demonstrated great generosity and commitment to this community. And they still do.

In this issue, we profile one such person: Patricia Gerling, CEO and president of the Community Foundation (page 13). While many people have benefited from her stalwart dedication since she took the nonprofit's helm, few may know know she got there. Fewer still may know about the Community Foundation and what it's all about. Patricia herself says when she took the position that it was "the best kept secret in town," and she's intent on changing that perception. Paired with her story is a related one about the Community Foundation's 17th annual Tribute Luncheon and this year's honorees, chosen in appreciation for their local philanthropy (page 18). Prepare to be inspired.

I hope this issue inspire you to get motivated! It's time for spring cleaning, after all. To get started, three professional organizers share their approaches to tackling clutter (page 9). Do you wrestle with too much paper? We should a local company that not only threads paper but stores it, and takes care of media destruction too (page 60). Also, don't forget to mark your calendars for the Twin Oaks Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Saturday, April 23. To find out what you can and can't dispose of that day, turn to page 58. For those committed to keeping trash out of the landfills, we've put together a list of area recycling resources (page 61), and two Brazos Valley Master Gardeners have contributed a primer for composting not only keeps food scraps out of the trash but creates rich humus for your garden (page 54).

There's lot to do in the Brazos Valley during April, and Insite's editorial assistant, Nicole Share, has compiled a Top Picks of not-to-miss family friendly springtime celebrations! I hope to see you at one or more of them! Make sure to reach out to me and say hello! Until then,

All the best,

Ellen Ritscher Sackett,

Editor-in-Chief

Comments, questions or suggestions? I'd love to hear from you. Reach out to me at editor@insitebrazosvalley.com.