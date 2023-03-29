2023 Arts Council Scholarship Applications Open

Scholarship applications are now open to high school seniors in the Brazos Valley pursuing an education in the arts!

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, through the generous support of local donors, awards multiple scholarships each year to deserving young artists in the Brazos Valley. Since 2010, The Arts Council of Brazos Valley has awarded over $80,000 in scholarship funds to deserving Brazos Valley High School seniors pursuing their dreams of a college degree and career in the arts! We offer the:

College Arts Scholarship

Netta Jackson Simek Emerging Artist Scholarship

James Young Bradfield Fine Arts Scholarship

In the current year, The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will award over $20,000 in scholarship funding to help young artists achieve their dream of a college education and ultimately a successful career in the arts.

Visit https://acbv.org/programs/scholarships for more information and to apply. All applications must be submitted by April 21, 2023 at 5:00PM. Thank you to the generosity of the donors who have made these scholarships possible. If you would like to donate, please visit this link or email megan@acbv.org.

Courtesy of The Arts Council