Ask the Experts: Get ready with these back-to-school tips

Going back to school can be both an exciting time for many with all the changes ahead but for those who have questions regarding all the aspects of navigating this busy time of year, they may be stumped on who to ask. We have reached out to experts in a variety of fields that all factor into setting up a routine and getting into that back-to-school groove.

IN THE CLASSROOM

Tami Glenn, Kindergarten Teacher at Bryan ISD

They say a family is a child’s first teacher and then they send them off to kindergarten to be influenced by a variety of incredible teachers like Tami Glenn of Bryan ISD. Teachers are the backbone of a child’s education but for some children it may be nerve wracking heading into their first day of school with a new person. Here’s some tips on how to get your child ready for their first year of school.

How can parents help children get ready for their first year of school?

"Cognitive (Intellectual):

Read to and with your child. This includes rereading books and reading signs in the environment.

Talk about school in a positive way. If you talk badly about school, your child will talk and think negatively about school. If you talk positively, they will be more positive about school.

Social/Emotional:

Validate your child’s emotions about going to school. Some children are really excited and can’t wait to start school, while others may be more worried or apprehensive. Some children will even fluctuate between emotions. Just remember that ALL of these emotions are totally normal! In fact, I still get nervous and excited

Physically:

Get into a school routine BEFORE school starts. Consider bed times, getting ready for school, the drive to school, drop-off, breakfast time, etc. Basically, what does it take to get to school on time to be ready to learn? I would recommend starting a week to two weeks before school starts."

What skills should parents ensure children have mastered before sending them to the classroom?

"There are many things that will help your child to be successful in the classroom. Many people think their children need to enter school knowing so many of the academic skills that we are going to teach throughout the year. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with emphasizing academics at home, do know that they do not need to be mastered before entering the classroom. However, I do feel like there are a few things that will help students become more successful in the classroom academically by the way of rules, routines, procedures, and expectations.

Independence - Allow your child to practice doing things for themselves.

Listening - Help your child learn how to follow directions that require more than one step.

Patience -This is easier said than done, but patience is part of being able to wait your turn and not always getting what you want right away.

Kindness - Every year I’ve made a social contract with my students, they’ve always said kindness has to be on it, but it’s never as simple as saying, “Be kind. Model kindness through your actions and words."

What is some advice for parents who are wishing to create a relationship with their child's teacher?

"Ask if you can help! Teachers get really busy, and time is a commodity that we do not have enough of. Could you possibly cut out some lamination? Maybe sharpen a pack of pencils? I kid you not–all help is appreciated. Giving teachers a little bit of your time is a great way to show them you value them and what they are doing for your child and your family."

NUTRITION

Jennifer & Glenn Huggins, Littles Lunches

Having a nutritious lunch is vital for students, especially those who are learning new things daily and need that extra charge to finish the day strong. Whether you are packing lunches to take to school or looking for someone to help with the burden of ensuring the school lunch gets packed, Little’s Lunches provides health-conscious lunch ideas and also offers delivery for some area schools

How can parents prepare for back-to-school when it comes to providing students a healthy lunch?

“Offer color boxes filled with options for each needed food group; protein, fruits and veggies and allow them to assemble their own lunches choosing items from each box. Allowing your child to participate in making their healthy lunch and giving them choices is a big piece of building nutritional awareness and increases the likelihood of them eating the healthy lunches."

What is a good example of a nutritious, filling meal for a child's lunch?

“A well balanced lunch should have grains, proteins, and veggies or fruit. For parents packing lunch the more variety the better. A well-known Little’s Lunches favorite is our hand rolled Chicken Taquitos served with beans and fruit. A popular cold lunch amongst kids are what we call protein builders with diced ham or chicken, cubed cheese, fruit, crackers and veggies with a Greek yogurt ranch dip.”

What is something parents often forget regarding children's lunches for school?

“Although making sure that children are eating a sufficient amount of food is important, it is equally important that they are getting the most out of their food and that their food choices are providing balanced nutrients to get them through the day. Many parents worry their little one may not eat and often add what we call “fillers” to their child’s lunch such as chips, pastries and foods with added sugar which causes them to have a false sense of feeling full and not eat the nutritionally dense options and the fats and sugars in the filler foods cause them crash towards the end of the school day. If you need to add fillers, try cheeses, fruits and vegetables with yogurt dip. Fruit is a great way to help their sugar craving in a natural way.”

HEALTH

Britni Lehde, MSN, APRN, CPNP-PC at HealthPoint

With hundreds of students all joining together in a building, it is important to take into consideration the health aspect of going to school. While getting sick at some point in the year is almost inevitable, there are ways parents can help to keep their child healthy and reduce the chance to catch that cold or stomach bug going around.

How can parents help children get ready for back-to-school regarding their health?

“Encourage a balanced diet: A nutritious diet is essential for a child's growth and development. Make sure to include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins in their meals. Proper nutrition can help strengthen their immune system and keep them energized for learning.

Establish a sleep routine: Adequate sleep is key to keeping your child healthy and focused. Aim for a consistent sleep schedule, ensuring they get the recommended amount of sleep for their age group. Sufficient rest can reduce the risk of illness and boost their overall well-being.

Promote regular exercise: Engaging in physical activity is not only great for a child's physical health but also for their mental well-being. Encourage your child to participate in activities they enjoy, such as sports, dancing, or biking. Regular exercise helps strengthen their immune system and reduces the chances of catching illnesses."

My child’s school is telling me my child needs vaccines. Why is this important?

“When it comes to vaccinations, schools typically require certain immunizations to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases. These vary based on national and local guidelines, but commonly include vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and varicella (chickenpox). These required vaccines not only safeguard your child's health but also help prevent outbreaks within the school community.

In addition to required vaccinations, there are other recommended vaccines that can provide extra protection for school-aged children. Some examples include the influenza (flu) vaccine, Meningitis B, and the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. These vaccines are not mandatory but are strongly recommended by healthcare professionals to prevent the spread of these diseases and ensure your child's well-being.”

IN THE CLASSROOM

Lori Thornton, High School Teacher at Bryan ISD

Just because your child is older doesn't mean there aren’t ways to still ensure they are setting themselves up for success. From AP testing to college searches, there is a lot of stress that older students are facing as they get closer to graduation. Check out these tips from high school teacher Lori Thornton.

What is some advice for parents who are sending their children to middle or high school for the first time?

Encourage your child to get involved. Sports, music, chess, academic competitions, honor societies, student government, and so much more is available. Kids that are plugged into activities tend to have a greater pride in their school and bond with their peers which often translates into more success in the classroom. It also gives them a chance to interact with other students and teachers they would not have otherwise met.

How can students ensure they are setting themselves up for success this school year?

Work hard from the beginning. I see so many students get in the habit of putting off work until the end of a grading period and then try to do weeks of work within just a few days. Pay attention to due dates and ask the teacher if you need help with a plan to finish your work on time.

Ask questions — whether it's about the directions, expectations, content covered, or whatever, ask.

Learn how to check your school email and check it at least a few times a week, daily is better. By middle school, and definitely high school, you've reached the age that teachers and administrators will start communicating with you by email. The time of little notes handed to you has passed.

TRANSPORTATION

Jennifer Nedbalke, Bus Driver at Bryan ISD

The wheels on the bus go round and round all across town ensuring that your child gets to and from school safely. While the bus driver will recognize routes and learn your child’s face to make them more comfortable, there are plenty of ways you can help get your child ready to hitch a ride every day.

How can parents help children get ready for riding the bus this upcoming year?

“Make sure they know where their stop is, their address, parents' names, phone numbers, etc. Explain why following the rules on the bus are important and that the bus is an extension of the classroom. Also, especially for younger children, go to the restroom before boarding the bus, even if you don’t think you need to. The bus can only stop at the assigned stop or another school - there are no other places for a restroom stop on the bus ride.”

What is something parents often forget regarding school transportation?

“It’s easy to forget that there are often times when there will be a substitute driver driving the route who has never driven that route before, which will cause delays. Please be patient with them. At the end of the day, we all want the same thing - to get the children home safely! Also, with any driving, there are unexpected traffic delays due to traffic jams, accidents, trains, malfunctioning traffic lights, or even the weather (rain, fog) that will delay the bus.”

What are some tips for first time bus riders?

“For students who are riding the bus for the first time, please make sure they know where their stop is. This is sent prior to school starting, and especially for younger children, practice with them where their stop is so they will know where they are getting off.”

What is some bus etiquette that parents should ensure their child knows?

“SITTING DOWN. This is one of the biggest issues across the busses as a whole, students not sitting down. It is a huge safety concern, and since the drivers are driving, knowing to follow directions is vital to keep everyone safe. Please follow the directions of the driver and the rules of the bus to keep everyone safe."