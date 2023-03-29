Blinn College livestock judging team places third at Houston Livestock Show

The Blinn College livestock judging team made sure its final competition of the season was a memorable one.

Blinn placed third in the junior college division Saturday at the prestigious Houston Livestock and Rodeo (HLSR) competition, where Avery Oliver was the top individual. Blinn totaled 4,662 points, with Northern Oklahoma College winning the team trophy with 4,686 points.

Oliver, a Blinn sophomore, added the HLSR individual title to second-place finishes at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and the National Western Stock Show, and fifth place at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. She totaled 952 points to win the Houston contest.

Taylor Turner was 14th in the individual competition with 933 points, Kendahl Nix was 21st with 928 points, Weston McElroy was 22nd with 928 points, Kyle Real was 35th with 921 points, and Gunner Coburn was 38th with 919 points.

“The sophomore livestock judging team concluded a successful season,” said livestock judging team coach Adrian Austin. “This group of young people exemplify the work ethic, perseverance, and character our judging program is built upon. As a department, we are glad to have had the opportunity to coach such a talented group of students and look forward to seeing their future accomplishments.”

Oliver was top individual in reasons and Brahman judging, third in cattle, fourth in goats, and fourth in swine. Turner was third in sheep/goats, sixth in swine and Brahman, and seventh in goats.

Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program has one of the most active extracurricular programs in the state, including livestock judging, Agriculture Club, wildlife, agriculture mechanics, and horticulture.

Blinn offers agriculture classes on all its campuses, with the W.J. “Bill” Rankin Agricultural Complex on the Brenham Campus serving as the program’s hub. To learn more about Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program and the livestock judging team, visit www.blinn.edu/agricultural-sciences.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

Courtesy of Blinn College District