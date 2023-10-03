Blinn College Music Department to host inaugural Horn Day workshop on Sunday, Nov. 12

The Blinn College Music Department is excited to announce its inaugural Horn Day workshop on Sunday, Nov. 12, at the Machat Music Facility on the Brenham Campus.

Led by Blinn French Horn Instructor Rusty Holmes, Horn Day promises to be an exciting event for high school French Horn players. The workshop will be held from 1-6 p.m. in the band hall (map) at 1005 College Avenue. Registration begins at noon with a nominal fee of $10 per student.

Holmes, who joined the Blinn Music Department in 2021, holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Oklahoma State University and his Master of Music and Doctor of Musical Arts in Performance degrees from the University of Texas at Austin. He has showcased his talent at recitals at the Midsouth and Southeast Horn workshops and currently serves as the second horn with the Central Texas Philharmonic and fourth horn with the Mid-Texas Symphony.

“This event will bring high school horn players to campus to check out the Music Department while also having a fun experience playing and learning with other horn players from the area,” Holmes said.

The workshop will feature a range of activities, including a guided warm-up session, an Association of Texas Small School Bands etude clinic, and a horn choir performance by participants.

Blinn’s Music Department offers small classes, one-on-one attention, practical learning, and accessible faculty so that students are actively engaged in a superior learning environment. Students can pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in Music that provides a solid foundation in the creative and technical aspects of music, including music theory, history, composition, and performance.

For more information regarding the Blinn Music Program, including scholarship and audition guidelines, visitblinn.edu/music.

