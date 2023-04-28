Blinn hosting Forensic Science Academy information sessions

The Blinn College District invites prospective students interested in the Blinn-Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Forensic Science Academy to attend one of three upcoming information sessions about the program.

The sessions will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 24; 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 3; and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. All three sessions will be held via Zoom, and registration is available at blinn.edu/criminal-justice/blinn-teex-forensic-science-academy.html.

Blinn Criminal Justice Program Coordinator Robert Stanberry and TEEX Forensics Academy Director Christine Ramirez will lead the discussion, which will address the curriculum, college credit options available through Blinn, and the application process.

“This collaboration provides students with access to leading industry professionals and state-of-the-art training in this versatile and growing field,” Stanberry said. “Graduates earn certificates in forensic science from both Blinn and TEEX and valuable credit that can count toward an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) Degree in Criminal Justice Technology.”

Students in the Blinn-TEEX Forensic Science Academy are co-enrolled at both institutions, making them eligible to earn Blinn’s Forensic Science Certificate and TEEX’s Forensic Investigation and Evidence Management Professional Certificate. In addition to these certifications, Forensic Science Academy students earn 18 college credit hours that can be applied toward Blinn’s AAS degree in Criminal Justice Technology and may be eligible for additional financial aid opportunities.

Blinn and TEEX have different registration processes, so individuals interested in applying for the academy are encouraged to attend the information sessions for assistance.

Students participating in the Blinn-TEEX Academy receive high-quality forensic technical training to prepare them for employment in the forensic industry, including instruction in forensic photography, crime scene investigation, latent print processing, and basic criminal investigation. Some classes are completed online, while the hands-on portions are completed at Texas A&M-RELLIS in Bryan.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for a forensic science technician is $61,930 per year and employment is expected to grow 11% (much faster than average) from 2021 to 2031.

For more information, visit blinn.edu/criminal-justice/blinn-teex-forensic-science-academy.html.

