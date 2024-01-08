Blinn livestock judging team ranked No. 1 among community colleges

× Expand Blinn College had the No. 1 and No. 3 livestock judging teams at the highly competitive Griswold Cattle Classic in Stillwater, Okla. Pictured are (back row, from left) Zander Ivey, Bryson Stone, Weston Hinse, Steele Kenney, Blane Warnken, Dax DeLozier, Cayden Alexander, Samuel Belt, and Justin Speis; and (front row, from left) Dylan Hartman, Devyn Gaff, Brooke Poole, Brooke Simslager, Holly Alderson, Thalia Ochoa, Kinsey Gardner, Cassie Jo Bennett, and Tanna Thiel.

The Blinn College livestock judging team is the best in America, according to the nation’s premier livestock judging website.

Blinn enters 2024 atop livestockjudging.com’s rankings for community colleges. Blinn had been ranked No. 2 before surging to the top of the latest poll with 1,492 points, passing previous No. 1 Redlands Community College (1,480 points).

“Being ranked No. 1 is a testament to the hard work our students have put in this season,” said Adrian Austin, Blinn’s assistant coach. “They have dedicated themselves to improving at every contest.”

Four members of the Blinn College livestock judging team placed in the top 10 at the Griswold Cattle Classic, held recently in Stillwater, Okla.: (from left) Mason Wurzbach, second high individual; Kinsey Gardner, fifth high; and Devyn Graff, 10th high; and Dax DeLozier, fourth high.

Blinn dominated at the most recent contest, the Griswold Cattle Classic in Stillwater, Okla., with the champion team (2,270 points) and No. 3 team (2,231 points).

Mason Wurzbach was second high individual with 479 points. Dax DeLozier was fourth with 474 points, Kinsey Gardner was fifth with 474 points, and Devyn Gaff was 10th with 446 points.

In 2023, Blinn won first place at the National Swine Registry contest, the Top Notch Collegiate Swine Judging Contest, and the American Royal Livestock contest. Blinn was second at the Tulsa State Fair, the Tri-State Fair, and the Flint Hills Mid-America Classic, and placed third at the State Fair of Texas and the North American International Livestock Exposition.

The livestock judging team is part of Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program, which has one of the most active extracurricular programs in the state, including the Agriculture Club, wildlife, agriculture mechanics, and horticulture.

Blinn offers agriculture classes on all its campuses, with the W.J. “Bill” Rankin Agricultural Complex on the Brenham Campus serving as the program’s headquarters.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/agricultural-sciences.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

Courtesy of Richard Bray, Director of Communications, Media Relations, and Marketing