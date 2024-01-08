Blinn livestock judging team ranked No. 1 among community colleges

Livestockjudging.com is coming off a first-place finish at the Griswold Cattle Classic

The Blinn College livestock judging team is the best in America, according to the nation’s premier livestock judging website.

Blinn enters 2024 atop livestockjudging.com’s rankings for community colleges. Blinn had been ranked No. 2 before surging to the top of the latest poll with 1,492 points, passing previous No. 1 Redlands Community College (1,480 points).

“Being ranked No. 1 is a testament to the hard work our students have put in this season,” said Adrian Austin, Blinn’s assistant coach. “They have dedicated themselves to improving at every contest.”

Blinn dominated at the most recent contest, the Griswold Cattle Classic in Stillwater, Okla., with the champion team (2,270 points) and No. 3 team (2,231 points).

Mason Wurzbach was second high individual with 479 points. Dax DeLozier was fourth with 474 points, Kinsey Gardner was fifth with 474 points, and Devyn Gaff was 10th with 446 points.

In 2023, Blinn won first place at the National Swine Registry contest, the Top Notch Collegiate Swine Judging Contest, and the American Royal Livestock contest. Blinn was second at the Tulsa State Fair, the Tri-State Fair, and the Flint Hills Mid-America Classic, and placed third at the State Fair of Texas and the North American International Livestock Exposition.

The livestock judging team is part of Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program, which has one of the most active extracurricular programs in the state, including the Agriculture Club, wildlife, agriculture mechanics, and horticulture.

Blinn offers agriculture classes on all its campuses, with the W.J. “Bill” Rankin Agricultural Complex on the Brenham Campus serving as the program’s headquarters.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/agricultural-sciences.

