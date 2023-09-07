Blinn livestock judging team wins National Swine Registry Southwest Regional

The Blinn College livestock judging team dominated the recent National Swine Registry Southwest Regional, placing first overall with four individuals in the top 10.

Blinn tallied 2,225 points at the contest, held in Woodward, Okla. Redlands Community College was a distant second with 2,181 points. Blinn also was first in reasons with 913 points.

“We have high expectations for this year’s group and we are very pleased with how the season started,” said livestock judging team assistant coach Adrian Austin. “They have been working hard since before school began, and it was great to see their efforts pay off at the first contest of the fall semester.”

Blinn’s Zander Ivey was the high individual with 470 points. Ivey also placed 10th in reasons.

Bryson Stone was third high individual with 462 points. Stone placed sixth in reasons.

Devyn Gaff was fifth overall with 456 points, placing fifth in reasons. Dax DeLozier was second high individual in reasons and placed eighth overall. Kinsey Gardner was fourth in reasons.

Blinn will compete Thursday at the Top Notch Judging Contest in Paragould, Ark.

Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program has one of the most active extracurricular programs in the state, including livestock judging, Agriculture Club, wildlife, agriculture mechanics, and horticulture.

Blinn offers agriculture classes on all its campuses, with the W.J. “Bill” Rankin Agricultural Complex on the Brenham Campus serving as the program’s hub. To learn more about Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program and the livestock judging team, visit www.blinn.edu/agricultural-sciences.

PHOTO: Members of the Blinn College Livestock Judging team that won the National Swine Registry Southwest Regional were (front, from left) Bryson Stone, Kinsey Gardner, Dax DeLozier, Devyn Graff, and Weston Hinze; and (back, from left) Blane Warnken, Steele Kenney, Zander Ivey, Samuel Belt, Holly Alderson, Thalia Ochoa, Tanna Thiel, and Cassie Bennett.

