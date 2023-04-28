Blinn Paralegal and Legal Studies, Sociology programs hosting online information sessions

The Blinn College District Paralegal and Legal Studies and Sociology programs invite prospective students to participate in an information session for interested students.

The sociology info sessions will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4, and 4 p.m. Friday, May 5. All three sessions will be available on Zoom, and participants can register in advance at blinn.edu/sociology.

The paralegal and legal studies info sessions will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6; 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 15; and noon on Wednesday, May 17. All three sessions will be available on Zoom, and participants can register in advance at blinn.edu/paralegal.

Blinn’s Sociology Program prepares students to pursue a four-year sociology degree with a curriculum that studies people and groups, and the importance each contributes to human society. Available online and on the Brenham, Bryan, RELLIS, Schulenburg, and Sealy campuses, Blinn’s Associate of Science Degree in Sociology analyzes the impact of social dynamics and cultural patterns. Blinn faculty are passionate about teaching and mentoring students, and they bring significant experience into the classroom to help students develop practical skills.

Courses are highly transferrable, and recent Blinn sociology graduates have transferred to Texas A&M, Texas State, Sam Houston State, the University of Texas at Arlington, and more. Students in the program have also gone on to pursue successful careers in a variety of fields, including education, non-profit organizations, public service, and social research.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, sociologists earn a median pay of $92,910 per year.

For more information, visit blinn.edu/sociology.

Blinn’s Paralegal and Legal Studies Program prepares students for a wide range of legal careers, and graduates have gone on to pursue successful careers as paralegals, legal assistants, and legal support staff in a variety of settings, including law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies. Many have also pursued further education in law school or related fields.

With traditional classroom and online tracks available, Blinn students can earn their Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree or a Legal Office Certificate. Courses are taught by a faculty comprised entirely of lawyers and judges whose classes are structured to promote quality student-faculty interaction. Students completing the AAS degree are eligible to sit for the National Association of Legal Assistants (NALA) certification exam.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for certified legal assistants is expected to increase 14% (much faster than average) between 2021 and 2031, with a median salary of $56,230 per year.

For more information, visit blinn.edu/paralegal.

