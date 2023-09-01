Blinn Performing Arts Series opens new season with a ‘Super’ magical showcase

They say that lightning doesn’t strike the same place twice, but don’t tell that to Mike Super, who returns to the Blinn College-Brenham Campus with a brand-new show to open the 2023-2024 Blinn College Performing Arts Series!

Super’s family-friendly magical performance in January drew rave reviews, inspiring his Thursday, Sept. 7, return to the Dr. W.W. Performing Arts Center. Prepare to be wowed all over again as Super unveils a newly created, never-before-seen show that takes his uniquely branded evening of mystery to an entirely new level. In this magical spectacular, it’s possible that someone will travel through time, the audience could solve a murder mystery, and Super will stun the audience with his ability to make impossible predictions and even read minds… all in just the first 10 minutes of the show!

Super has pioneered a new form of magic with his own inimitable, down-to-earth style and personality. The winner of NBC’s “Phenomenon” and a top finalist from “America’s Got Talent,” Super has appeared in numerous TV shows, including “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Penn and Teller’s Fool Us.”

The secret to Super's success is his natural ability to entertain and captivate people. He has brought the art of magic back to the people and connects personally with each member of his audience Whether through television, stage, or one-on-one, Super's personality and humor reach out and enchant the public. His appeal to both young and old has made him one of the most sought-after magicians in the world.

“You can even bring teenagers, and that is the most amazing thing,” Super said. “The teens actually have a great time. They’ll even look up from the cell phones from time to time during the show. They may even thank you later for making them go! And that’s better than magic – that is a miracle.”

Super’s performance will mark the first of four outstanding shows, including:

“The Hit Men of Country,” Thursday, Oct. 26;

“The Beat Goes On,” Thursday, Jan. 18;

and “Music of the Knights,” Friday, Feb. 16.

All four shows will take place at 7 p.m. at the O’Donnell Center at 600 Blinn Boulevard on the Blinn College-Brenham Campus.

Individual show tickets are available for $40 apiece and a season pass to all four shows is available for $140. Tickets can be purchased at www.blinn.edu/boxoffice and by calling 979-830-4024. Special pre-show receptions featuring the artists are available for $15 apiece and are available up to five days prior to the performance.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

Courtesy of Blinn College District