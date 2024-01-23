Blinn posts three top-five finishes as 2024 livestock judging begins

The Blinn College livestock judging team had three top-five finishes during a busy start to its 2024 season.

Blinn placed third overall at the Cattlemen’s Congress in Oklahoma City and fifth at the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) and the NWSS Carload Contest, both held in Denver, CO.

At the Cattlemen’s Congress contest, Blinn had the top team in sheep/goats, was third in cattle, and fourth in reasons.

Individual results for Blinn were: Kinsey Gardner, second high individual, fifth in reasons, seventh in sheep/goats, and ninth in cattle; Devyn Gaff, fourth high individual, second in sheep/goats, 10th in cattle reasons; Dax DeLozier, fifth high individual, ninth in sheep/goats.

In the NWSS contest, Blinn was also third in cattle and cattle reasons, and was fourth in reasons. Individually, Gardner was high individual in feedlot cattle and eighth in reasons; and Blane Warnken was 12th overall individual, tied for seventh in hogs, and 12th in sheep/goats.

In the NWSS Carload Contest, Bryson Stone was 10th high individual.

“We are eager to begin the spring semester with this excellent group of young people,” assistant coach Adrian Austin said. “We will continue to work hard and prepare for the final few contests of their junior college judging careers.”

Blinn is in second place overall in rankings by livestockjudging.com for the 2023-24 season, with 1,495 points. Redlands Community College is first with 1,524 points.

Livestock judging is part of Blinn’s Agricultural Sciences Program, which has one of the most active extracurricular programs in the state, including the Agriculture Club, wildlife, agriculture mechanics, and horticulture.

Blinn offers agriculture classes on all its campuses, with the W.J. “Bill” Rankin Agricultural Complex on the Brenham Campus serving as the program’s headquarters.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/agricultural-sciences.

About the Blinn College District

With innovative programs and award-winning co-enrollment partnerships, Blinn’s academic transfer rate ranks No. 1 among Texas community colleges. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu.

Courtesy of Richard Bray, Director of Communications, Media Relations, and Marketing