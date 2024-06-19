Blinn sets $129.3 million budget for FY 2025

The Blinn College District Board of Trustees approved a $129.3 million budget for Fiscal Year 2025 during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The budget, which represents a 2% increase over the previous year, includes a 4% salary increase and tiered longevity pay for full-time employees. The budget also calls for a $25 pay schedule increase for part-time faculty.

In other business, trustees authorized the College to seek qualifications for engineering services related to central plan upgrades on the Brenham Campus. This project, which includes the replacement of various chillers and pumps, reconfiguration of internal piping, and the addition of a new cooling tower, is scheduled to begin in fall 2024 and be completed in fall 2026.

The board also received a report from Dr. Becky McBride, Vice Chancellor for Student Services, reflecting enrollment of 15,953 students for the spring 2024 semester. This represented a 1.71% increase over the previous spring and included 4,728 Bryan Campus students, 4,173 online students, 3,137 students at RELLIS, 2,198 dual-credit students, 1,553 Brenham Campus students, 47 Schulenburg Campus students, 25 Sealy Campus students, and 92 other students. The overall districtwide enrollment represented Blinn’s largest spring total since the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020.

About the Blinn College District

Courtesy of Blinn College District Director of Communications, Media Relations and Marketing Richard Bray