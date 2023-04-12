Blinn to host its inaugural Housing Showcase on Tuesday, April 11

The Blinn College District invites students and their families to explore four of the College’s largest campus housing options at its inaugural Housing Showcase on Tuesday, April 11.

Taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Brenham Campus, the Showcase will give students and their families the opportunity to tour Blinn College Park Apartments, Mill Creek Hall, Prairie Lea Hall, and Wheeler Hall. Students who tour all four facilities and complete their housing application will be entered into a raffle where they can win prizes, including an iPad, a set of AirPods, and Stanley tumblers.

“Residence halls truly are the home away from home for our students,” said Mike Scoch, Director of Residence Hall Operations. “The Housing Showcase allows current and future students to explore their housing options and find the perfect residence hall for the upcoming year.”

Advance registration is not required and students may begin at any of the four housing options participating in the Showcase:

Mill Creek Hall, which opened in 2018, is a 464-bed, co-ed residence hall with designated floors for males and females. Students can choose from a four-bed, two-bath suite or a two-bed, one-bath suite (all bedrooms are private).

Newly opened in August 2022, Prairie Lea Hall is a 505-bed, coed residence hall complex with designated floors for male and female students. The complex consists of two buildings (A and B) and two students are assigned to each room.

Wheeler Hall is a coed, 352-bed residence hall with designated wings/floors for male and female students. Students can choose from four-bedroom suites with private bedrooms or two-bedroom suites with 1-2 students per bedroom.

The Blinn College Park Apartments combine the independence of apartment life with the energy and conveniences of a college campus. This seven-building, two-story complex features 106 total suites, including 62 four-bedroom suites and 44 two-bedroom suites. Each unit comes fully furnished and features a small kitchen complete with appliances.

Blinn offers 12 campus housing options, all of which are located on the Brenham Campus. With accommodations for approximately 2,000 student residents, Blinn offers more campus housing than any other community college in the State of Texas.

For more information regarding Blinn’s campus housing options, including an interactive map, visit www.blinn.edu/housing. A printable campus map is available at www.blinn.edu/maps.

