Blinn to launch new Associate of Science in Health Sciences-Nursing degree this fall

The Blinn College District will offer a new associate degree this fall that prepares students to enroll in one of its health science programs or transfer into a health science program at a four-year university.

“This is a great degree plan for students who plan to pursue an associate or bachelor’s degree in a health science field,” said Michelle Trubenstein, Dean of Health Sciences. “With this foundation, students will be equipped to succeed in whichever career path they choose.”

Blinn’s Associate of Science in Health Sciences-Nursing provides students the prerequisite courses they need to enter Blinn’s Associate Degree Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology, Physical Therapist Assistant, Radiologic Technology, and Surgical Technology programs, and also fulfills many of the core classes within Blinn’s Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science Technology and its Associate of Applied Science in Fire Safety and Health.

The Associate of Science in Health Sciences-Nursing also transfers into health science programs at a wide selection of four-year universities, including Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs. Students should speak to Blinn’s Health Sciences Advisor or an academic advisor at the university to which they intend to transfer for specific details.

Through the RELLIS Academic Alliance, students also can apply their degree coursework toward the Bachelor of Science in Health Science offered by West Texas A&M University at Texas A&M-RELLIS in Bryan, Texas.

Graduates who choose to enter the workforce directly may obtain employment in healthcare-related positions such as clinical and medical research, medical writing, health education, and specialized customer service.

The full degree is available on Blinn’s Brenham and Bryan campuses and includes coursework in anatomy and physiology, psychology, composition, ethics, elementary statistics, microbiology, history, government, chemistry, and nutrition.

For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/health-sciences-nursing or contact Blinn’s Health Sciences Advisor.

