Brazos Reads: Author Romy Natalia Goldberg shares favorite back-to-school reads

Getting ready for back-to-school can be exciting, but it can also bring some nerves too. Local author Natalia Goldberg says that reading can give children a great idea of what to expect when walking into the classroom — whether that be for the first time ever or for someone trying to navigate a new school. All suggested books are available online through Amazon or also available through local bookstore Whimsy & Wild at bookshop.org/shop/whimsyandwildemporium.

Calm your nerves with...

School's First Day of School

By Adam Rex, illustration by Newbery Award winner Christian Robinson

Feeling nervous about the first day? Imagine how your school building is feeling?

Lena's Shoes Are Nervous: A First Day of School Dilemma

By Keith Calabrese and Juana Medina

Another clever way to showcase jitters without focusing on children themselves.

Have a laugh with...

We Don't Eat Our Classmates

By Ryan T Higgins

A hilarious story about a dinosaur who's surprised to discover her classmates are all delicious children. This book is part of a series.

Enjoy the artwork with...

My First Day

By Phùng Nguyên Quang and Huynh Kim Liên

A gorgeous look at what your path to school looks like if you live in a flooded delta.

Find your footing with...

Long Goes The Dragon School

By Helen H. Wu, illustrated by Mae Besom

Long, an inventive dragon, breathes out water, not fire like his new classmates, in this sweet tale about perseverance and understanding.

Isabel and The Colores Go To School

By Helen H. Wu, illustrated by Mae Besom

From language to art, this gentle story shows the many ways kids can express themselves and make friends. Perfect for children entering dual language programs; also available in Spanish.

For a bit older reader...

A New School Year: Stories in Six Voices

By Sally Derby, illustrated by Mika Song

A short, simple and fresh look at the first day of school from different points of view within a community of students.

Isadora Moon Goes To School

By Harriet Muncaster

As a half-fairy, half-vampire, Isadora must figure out whether fairy school or vampire school are right for her. This book is a part of the Isadora Moon series.

Summer is not over yet...

The World Belongs To Us

By Jaqueline Woodson, illustrated by Leo Espinoza

Summer's not over yet — there's still time to enjoy this energetic ode to enjoying summer vacation with your community. Also available in Spanish

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Romy Natalia Goldberg's picture book debut, THE GOODNIGHT SHIFT, illustrated by Isabel Roxas, will be published by Scholastic in 2025. She is the regional advisor for the Brazos Valley chapter of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators, visit scbwi.org/regions/brazosvalley for more information.