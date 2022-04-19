Celebrate Fire and Earth Day with the Brazos Valley Natural History Museum on April 22

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History announces Fire & Earth Day, a free celebration of Earth Day and the exciting new in-house created exhibit, Fire & Earth: The Story of Ceramics, on Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m.

The evening will begin with a captivating presentation by Dr. Miladin Radovic, professor in the Department of Material Sciences & Engineering at Texas A&M University, on the history of ceramics, followed by a farewell reception honoring Dr. Rebecca Ingram and Maddy Herron featuring wine, appetizers, live music, and gallery viewing.

Dr. Miladin Radovic

Dr. Miladin Radovic, professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and Director of the Materials Characterization Facility at Texas A&M University, is a recipient of the prestigious Global Star Award by the Engineering Ceramics Division of the American Ceramic Society. His research focuses on the processing of advanced structural and multifunctional ceramics for extreme environments and their thermal and mechanical properties.

Dr. Rebecca Ingram

This past month, the Curator of Exhibits and Collections, Dr. Rebecca Ingram, departed the Museum to serve as Lead Archivist and Publications Coordinator for the Institute of Nautical Archaeology at Texas A&M University. In her seven years at the Museum, she researched and designed exhibits on a wide range of topics, including mollusk shells, horse-drawn vehicles, and the history of the home computer, to name just a few.

Maddy Herron

Maddy Herron has worked for the Museum for over five and a half years. Starting as a pre-K educator in 2013, she continued as a summer camp counselor, fell in love with the profession, and worked at the Museum until graduating from TAMU in 2015. Maddy returned to the Museum Fall of 2018 as Education Associate. She is taking a new education position at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center.

Come join the Museum to celebrate Earth Day, enjoy a fascinating talk and exhibit, and thank Dr. Rebecca Ingram and Maddy Herron for their dedicated and excellent work over the years!

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is open to visitors Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission fees: adults $5; seniors/students/children $4; children 3 and under are free. For more information about this exhibit and other displays, events, programs, and activities, contact the Museum at (979) 776-2195, visit their website at brazosvalleymuseum.org or follow them at facebook.com/brazosvalleymuseumofnaturalhistory.

Courtesy of The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History