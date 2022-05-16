CSISD Education Foundation celebrates 115 graduates with record $154,000 in scholarships

With the generosity of the community, the College Station ISD Education Foundation will award a record-shattering 115 scholarships totaling $154,300 to graduating seniors at its annual scholarship awards ceremony on Monday, May 16. The event will be hosted at Pebble Creek Country Club starting at 6 p.m. and is sponsored by Avinext. Over 400 students, family members, and donors are expected to attend the red-carpet-themed event.

Scholarship recipients are a diverse representation of the excellent students graduating from College Station ISD. Their future plans include attending technical schools, four-year colleges, and ivy league universities, to study arts, agriculture, business, engineering, health, education, trades, and more.

Scholarship awards range from $500 to $4,000, to support students based on academic merit, financial need, and vocational pursuits. Local businesses and community members make these scholarships possible. This year’s top corporate sponsors include Caldwell Country Chevrolet, St. Joseph Health, Van Stavern Small Animal Hospital, and FUJIFILM Diosynth Technologies. Local families and groups also provide academic, career and technology, special interest, and memorial scholarships.

“We are excited to support graduating seniors as they make plans to further their education and prepare for the workforce,” comments Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Benden. “It is only through the incredible support of our community that we have reached this landmark level of scholarships.”

Since its inception in 1999, the CSISD Education Foundation has awarded 836 scholarships totaling $856,650.

“Avinext is proud to partner with the Education Foundation to encourage young leaders to pursue their career goals,” says Robert Orzabal, Avinext owner and Foundation Board member. “We see it as a critical investment in our community.”

The Education Foundation accepts scholarship applications annually from December through March. Scholarship applications are reviewed by board members in April, and scholarships are awarded in May. Recipients are selected by a blind review based on scholarship requirements, grades, involvement in extra-curricular activities, and volunteerism.

