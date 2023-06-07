CSISD Education Foundation hits $1 million milestone in scholarships awarded

Thanks to the generosity of the community, College Station ISD Education Foundation will surpass a landmark $1 million in scholarships awarded since its inception in 1999. This year, 117 scholarships totaling $159,100 will be awarded to reach this monumental achievement. The annual scholarship awards reception will be held on Monday, May 15, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Pebble Creek Country Club. Over 500 students, family members and donors are expected to attend the red-carpet-themed event sponsored by Avinext.

“We are excited to support graduating seniors as they plan to further their education and prepare for the workforce,” said CSISD Education Foundation Executive Director Teresa Benden. “It is only through the incredible support of our community that we have reached this landmark level of scholarships.”

Scholarships will launch graduating seniors for college and career readiness. Their future plans include attending technical schools, four-year colleges and ivy league universities, to study arts, agriculture, business, engineering, education, health, trades and others.

Awards range from $1,000 to $4,000, to support students based on academic merit, financial need and vocational pursuits. Local businesses and community members make these scholarships possible. This year’s top corporate sponsors include Caldwell Country Chevrolet, St. Joseph Health, Van Stavern Small Animal Hospital, and FUJIFILM Diosynth Technologies. Local families and groups also provide academic, career and technology, special interest, and memorial scholarships.

“Avinext is proud to partner with the Education Foundation to encourage young leaders to pursue their career goals,” said Robert Orzabal, Avinext owner and Foundation Board member. “We see it as a critical investment in our community.”

The Education Foundation accepts scholarship applications annually from December through March. Board members review scholarship applications in April, and scholarships are awarded in May. Recipients are selected by blind review based on scholarship requirements, grades, involvement in extra-curricular activities and volunteerism.

Courtesy of the College Station ISD Education Foundation